The official start of fall practice for high school athletes in Oregon is less than a week away.
Monday, Aug. 14, is the first day teams can hold official practices in the state, though many are participating in various camps this week in preparation for the start.
Fall sports in Oregon include football, volleyball, boys and girls soccer and boys and girls cross country.
Monday’s start of practice begins the run-up to competition, which will begin before the end of the month in many instances.
In football, teams can compete in jamborees on Aug. 25, with the first games the following week.
North Bend will participate in a jamboree at Junction City, with the season opener at Crater on Thursday, Aug. 31.
Marshfield will be in the same jamboree at Junction City before opening the season on Friday, Sept. 1 at Tillamook.
The Bulldogs and Pirates compete in the same Class 4A special district with teams from the Klamath Falls and Rogue Valley areas.
Coquille, which competes in a 10-school Class 3A league, won’t have any nonleague games, and opens the season at home Sept. 1 against Brookings-Harbor. Siuslaw opens with a nonleague game at Newport on Sept. 1.
In Class 2A, Bandon will participate in a jamboree on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Rogue River, and opens the season on Sept. 1 at Colton. Reedsport will be in a jamboree Aug. 25 at Monroe and opens the season at home on Sept. 1 against Riverside.
Gold Beach opens the season Sept. 1 at Heppner.
Myrtle Point begins its Class 1A eight-player season on Sept. 1 at Dufur against Adrian. Powers, which is in the Class 1A six-player division, opens the season Sept. 1 at home against Glendale in a nonleague game (the teams meet later in the season in a league contest at Glendale).
In Volleyball, North Bend and Marshfield begin the season on Thursday, Aug. 24, with matches against Hidden Valley at North Bend. The following day, both schools are in a jamboree at Marshfield, along with South Coast schools Myrtle Point, Powers, Reedsport, Bandon, Brookings-Harbor, Gold Beach and Siuslaw.
Reedsport’s first regular match is Aug. 29 at Eddyville. Bandon and Coquille will face each other and Siuslaw on Aug. 26 at Siuslaw.
Myrtle Point hosts Toledo on Aug. 29. Powers hosts Gold Beach on Aug. 29. Pacific visits Camas Valley the same day.
Brookings-Harbor is home against Hidden Valley on Aug. 29.
The boys soccer teams from Marshfield, North Bend, Siuslaw and the combined Coquille/Myrtle Point team all will be in a jamboree Aug. 25 at Marshfield High School.
Marshfield opens the season Sept. 1 at Klamath Union. North Bend is at Cascade on Aug. 31. Siuslaw opens Aug. 31 against Junction City. Brookings-Harbor is at Hidden Valley on Aug. 29. The schedules for Coquille, the combined Pacific/Bandon coed team and the coed Gold Beach squad have not yet been posted on OSAA.org.
The same day as the boys jamboree at Marshfield, North Bend hosts the girls teams from Marshfield, Coquille/Myrtle Point and Siuslaw.
North Bend’s girls are at Cascade on Aug. 31 and Marshfield is at Phoenix the same day. Siuslaw hosts Central Linn on Sept. 5. Coquille’s schedule has not been posted.