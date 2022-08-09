North Bend practice

North Bend players work on their tackling technique with coach Gary Prince during a practice this week. 

 John Gunther, The World

The official start of fall practice for high schools in Oregon is less than a week away.

Teams can begin official practice on Monday, Aug. 15, as they prepare for the fall seasons of football, volleyball, soccer and cross country.

