The official start of fall practice for high schools in Oregon is less than a week away.
Teams can begin official practice on Monday, Aug. 15, as they prepare for the fall seasons of football, volleyball, soccer and cross country.
The practice limitations have not changed from recent years. Teams cannot hold two practices on the same day, traditionally called daily doubles, on consecutive days. On days with single practices, teams cannot practice longer than three hours, including warm-up and cool down. On days with multiple practices, they cannot practice more than five hours, including warm-up and cool down, and there must be at least three hours between practices.
The seasons for the various sports will, in some cases, begin before school starts.
Football teams can take part in jamborees as early as Aug. 25, with the first date allowable for games Sept. 1.
In volleyball and soccer, the first date for jamborees or matches is Aug. 25. That’s also the first day teams can take part in cross country meets.
North Bend’s volleyball team starts the season on Aug. 25 at Hidden Valley and will play its first game in the Bay Area on Aug. 27, when it plays Churchill at Marshfield High School. The Lancers also play the Pirates that day. Marshfield opens the season Aug. 25 at Thurston.
Among other South Coast volleyball teams, Coquille and Bandon open the season against each other on Aug. 27 in Coquille. They also both play Siuslaw on Aug. 27 at Coquille.
Myrtle Point opens the season Aug. 30 at Bandon. Powers plays its first match Aug. 29 at Gold Beach. Pacific hosts both C.S. Lewis Academy and Mapleton on Aug. 25. Reedsport won’t open the season until Sept. 6 at Coquille.
North Bend’s soccer teams travel to Phoenix for an annual jamboree on Aug. 26 and open the season Sept. 1 at home against Cascade. Marshfield’s boys and girls meet Henley on Sept. 7 at Phoenix. The girls also are at Phoenix on Sept. 1. The boys teams from Coquille (with Myrtle Point) and Pacific (a coed coop with Bandon) open the season against each other Sept. 6 in Coquille. Their entire schedule consists of league games, including Gold Beach, which opens the season Sept. 6 at South Umpqua. Coquille’s girls (also with Myrtle Point) open the season at home against Sutherlin on Sept. 6.
In football, North Bend hosts Crater on Sept. 2 while Marshfield hosts Tillamook the same night.
Coquille, which plays an entirely league schedule in its new Class 3A league, opens Sept. 6 at Brookings-Harbor. In Class 2A, which is playing nine-man football for the first time, Bandon (with Pacific) opens Sept. 2 at home against Sheridan, while Reedsport faces Elgin in the Dufur Classic on Sept. 3 and Gold Beach is home against Blanchet Catholic the same day. Myrtle point opens its eight-man season on Sept. 3 against Crane in the Dufur Classic. Powers hasn’t posted its entire six-man schedule yet on osaa.org.
In cross country, North Bend and Bandon jump into the season Aug. 26 in the Umpqua Opener at Roseburg and also compete in the Creswell Opening 3K on Aug. 31. Reedsport will be in Bandon’s invitational, the Fugate Farms Invite, on Sept. 8. Marshfield opens the season Sept. 10 in the Ash Creek Cross Country Festival. Other South Coast teams have not posted their complete schedules.
All the preparation starts next week.
Parents or students should contact their respective schools if they are not sure when practices begin.