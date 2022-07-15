This weekend is one of the biggest of the season for the drag racers who compete at Coos Bay Speedway.
On Saturday and Sunday, July 16-17, the drivers will be competing for coveted Wally awards in the regular racing divisions at the speedway. The winners of the divisions on Saturday and Sunday will race against each other following the crowning of Sunday’s champions.
The trophies are named after Wally Parks, who was the founder of NHRA and drivers all want at least one for their trophy cabinet.
Each day, the gates open at 8 a.m., with time trials starting at 11 and bracket racing at 1 p.m.
The entry fee for drivers is $50 with a guaranteed payout. The fee for spectators is $15, free for children 6 and under.
The speedway is coming off its annual Eve of Destruction, a night of racing on the oval dirt track that also included the dare devil Mr. Dizzy and a fireworks show.
Winners of the main events included Brody Montgomery of Bandon in the America’s Mattress Super Late Models, Dave Foote of Coos Bay in the Sportsman Late Models, Toby McIntyre of Coos Bay in the Three Rivers Casino Street Stocks, Tristen Davison of Coos Bay in the Mini Outlaws, Alex Butler of Bandon for Hornets and Cameron Metzgus of Coos Bay for the Junior Stingers.
For a full schedule of the speedway’s events, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us