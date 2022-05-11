Spots in the upcoming state track meet will be on the line this week when the various leagues and special districts around the state hold their district competitions.
In all the leagues, the top two finishers in each event advance to the state meet. Others will advance by reaching the automatic qualifying standard for their events or by receiving wild-card berths by having the best marks within their classifications among those who don’t automatically qualify for state.
The state track meet will be held at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field next Thursday through Saturday.
The Class 3A, 2A and 1A divisions take center stage Thursday with some field events finals and qualifying rounds for most running events. The Class 6A, 5A and 4A divisions will be in action Friday morning, followed by the finals for the smaller classifications in the late afternoon and evening. Saturday will feature the finals for the bigger three divisions.
None of this week’s district meets will be held on the South Coast.
North Bend and the rest of the Class 5A Midwestern League will be at Eagle Point High School on Friday and Saturday.
Marshfield, Siuslaw and the Class 4A Sky-Em League will be at Junction City High School the same two days, while Coquille, Bandon, Gold Beach and Myrtle Point will join the rest of Class 2A District 4 competing at Hidden Valley High School on Friday and Saturday. Reedsport, which is part of Class 2A District 3, will be in action at Glide High School on Saturday and Powers and Pacific will join the rest of Class 1A District 2 at Gilchrist High School on Friday.