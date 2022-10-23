Berths to the state cross country meet will be on the line for the various South Coast schools in a big day of district meets at Lane Community College on Thursday, Oct. 26.
The events include the Class 4A Sky-Em League with both Marshfield and North Bend, as well as the Class 3A District 4 boys, Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 girls and Class 2A-1A District 4 boys.
The Class 2A-1A boys go first, at 11 a.m., followed by the Class 3A-2A-1A girls at 11:45 and the Class 3A boys at 12:30 p.m. That will be followed by an awards ceremony and a combined junior varsity meet for those schools before the Sky-Em League teams take to the course, with the girls at 2 p.m. and the boys at 2:45.
The top two teams in each meet qualify for the upcoming state championships, also at Lane Community College, but this year additional teams will qualify as at-large teams, selected by a committee with representatives from each league in each classification.
In Class 4A, in addition to the top two teams from each of the six leagues, one at-large team will be selected. The top seven individual finishers in each district meet also qualify for state.
In the Class 3A boys division, four at-large teams will be selected from among the four leagues. District 4 includes South Coast schools Siuslaw, Coquille and Brookings-Harbor, as well as Cascade Christian, Creswell, Douglas, Glide, Lakeview, North Valley, Pleasant Hill, South Umpqua, St. Mary’s and Sutherlin.
In Class 2A-1A boys, two at-large teams will be selected from among the four districts. District 4 includes Bandon, Gold Beach, Myrtle Point, Pacific and Reedsport from the South Coast, along with 16 other small schools, though many of them won’t have complete teams (at least five runners).
For the Class 3A-2A-1A girls division, three teams automatically qualify for state from each of four districts, along with two at-large teams.
District 4 includes two state champions from last year, Siuslaw, which won the Class 4A title before dropping down this fall to Class 3A, and Bandon, which won the Class 3A-2A-1A crown. They are joined by fellow South Coast teams Coquille, Brookings-Harbor, Gold Beach, Myrtle Point, Pacific and Reedsport and 25 other schools.