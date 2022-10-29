For the first time, the combined Coquille and Myrtle Point boys soccer team is league champions.

The DevilCats tied Umpqua Valley Christian 1-1 on the road in the regular-season finale Tuesday to clinch the league title and a home game in the Class 3A-2A-1A playoffs. They host Riverside in the second-round Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween movie night movie?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters