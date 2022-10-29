For the first time, the combined Coquille and Myrtle Point boys soccer team is league champions.
The DevilCats tied Umpqua Valley Christian 1-1 on the road in the regular-season finale Tuesday to clinch the league title and a home game in the Class 3A-2A-1A playoffs. They host Riverside in the second-round Tuesday.
The DevilCats finished 12-1-1 in league, the loss coming to UVC in their first meeting. The Monarchs finished 11-1-2 (losing to Gold Beach and tying Sutherlin) to finish second and Gold Beach was 10-3-1 to finish third, both also advancing to the playoffs.
Coquille is in the playoffs for the first time since 2009, though the DevilCats advanced to the Class 4A play-in round a few times when they were in that division.
The DevilCats are the No. 8 seed for the playoffs and host No. 9 seed Riverside, which finished second in District 6 and has had a similarly successful season.
The Pirates have not lost a match since Sept. 1. After starting with consecutive losses to top-ranked Oregon Episcopal, No. 2 Catlin Gabel and No. 6 McLoughlin. Riverside won 10 of its last 11 matches (including avenging its league loss to McLoughlin), the exception a 2-2 tie with Nyssa.
Gold Beach, seeded 12th, is at No. 5 St. Mary’s on Tuesday Umpqua Valley Christian is seeded 10th and visits No. 7 McLoughlin.
If Coquille wins Tuesday, the DevilCats most likely are headed to face top ranked Oregon Episcopal in Portland in the quarterfinals. OES hosts the winner of a first-round match Saturday between Blanchet Catholic and Sisters.
CLASS 4A: Marshfield will host Cascace in the play-in round after the Pirates finished second in the Sky-Em League.
Even though Marshfield had the No. 20 spot in the final power rankings, the Pirates were guaranteed to host by virtue of their second-place finish in the Sky-Em League.
Marist Catholic, the league-champion, had a bye into the final round of 16 despite being 16th in the power rankings.
Cascade was ranked higher than Marshfield or Marist Catholic (No. 14) despite finishing fourth in the Oregon West Conference.
Marshfield finished 4-6-3 overall, but 4-1-3 in league play, the lone loss coming to Marist Catholic and with ties against the Spartans, Cottage Grove and Junction City.
Cascade is 6-6-2 overall and was 3-5-2 in the Oregon West Conference.
Time and date for the match had not been finalized Wednesday morning.
If the Pirates beat the Cougars, they advance to the 16-team final bracket, where they will have a road match.
CLASS 4A: North Bend and Marshfield both host matches in the play-in round after the Bulldogs and Pirates finished second and third, respectively, in the Sky-Em League.
North Bend, ranked 12th, hosts Cascade, which placed fourth in the Oregon West Conference. The Bulldogs (6-5-2 overall), beat Cascade 2-0 back in the season opener at home. Cascade finished the regular season 5-8 overall. The play-in match is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Vic Adams Field.
Marshfield, meanwhile, hosts St. Helens in another play-in match. The Lions finished fourth in the Cowapa League and are 5-5-4 overall and 4-3-3 in league play. The match date and time had not been finalized early Wednesday morning.
The winners of the play-in matches advance to the round of 16.
Sky-Em champion Marist Catholic has the top seed for the Class 4A playoffs after finishing the regular season 14-1, the lone loss to Class 5A North Eugene.