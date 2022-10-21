The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point boys soccer team continued its strong run in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 on Tuesday, beating host South Umpqua 2-0 to pull closer to a possible district title.

The DevilCats improved to 9-1 with matches remaining at home Thursday against Glide (results were not available) and Tuesday at Umpqua Valley Christian.

