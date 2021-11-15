Five players from the combined Coquille-Myrtle Point soccer team earned all-league honors in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 voting by the district’s coaches.
Sophomore Callie Millet was named to the first team while seniors Willow Etienne and Jaylyn Rayevich, junior Ali Sanchez and freshman Kylee Coyle all were named to the second team. Sanchez is one of the team’s players from Myrtle Point.
Sutherlin’s Paige Edmonson, a sophomore, was named player of the year while Brookings-Harbor sophomore Dakota Greenwood was named goalie of the year.
Coquille finished 2-7 in its first full season as a girls team since the fall of 2018. The DevilCats had a squad in the shortened season last spring but were part of the boys team as a coed squad in 2019.
This year, they beat Marshfield 4-2 and Cascade Christian 5-4.
Brookings-Harbor and Sutherlin advanced to the playoffs, but both were eliminated by Dayton, which beat the Bruins 2-1 last Tuesday and Sutherlin 3-0 on Saturday. Dayton lost to powerful Oregon Episcopal 6-0 on Tuesday in the semifinals. OES will face rival Catlin Gabel for the title.
One other team of note in the championship round is Hidden Valley’s boys squad, which eliminated Marshfield in a first-round match at Pete Susick Stadium last Wednesday. The Mustangs followed that victory with a 1-0 overtime win over Ontario and a 4-3 victory over Molalla to reach the Class 4A championship match.