The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point boys soccer team picked up its second straight win Tuesday, beating visiting Douglas 8-0 in Coquille.

The DevilCats improved to 2-0 in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 heading into a match Thursday at Sutherlin. Next Tuesday, they host Gold Beach, which also is 2-0 after beating Sutherlin 2-0 on Tuesday.

