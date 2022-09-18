The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point boys soccer team picked up its second straight win Tuesday, beating visiting Douglas 8-0 in Coquille.
The DevilCats improved to 2-0 in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 heading into a match Thursday at Sutherlin. Next Tuesday, they host Gold Beach, which also is 2-0 after beating Sutherlin 2-0 on Tuesday.
In another Tuesday match, the combined Bandon-Pacific team fell at home to South Umpqua 8-3. The Pirates, a coed team, hosted Douglas on Wednesday (results weren’t available by press time) and are at Glide on Tuesday.
NEWPORT 8, MARSHFIELD 3: The Pirates fell at home to the Cubs on Monday in a nonleague match, falling to 0-3 heading into a nonleague match at Cascade on Thursday. They open Sky-Em League play at home against Junction City on Tuesday.
ST. MARY’S 2, COQUILLE 1: The Crusaders edged the host Coquille-Myrtle Point DevilCats on Monday in a Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 match.
Coquille fell to 0-3 heading into a Thursday match at Cascade Christian in Medford (results were not available by press time). They also have their longest match of the season coming up Monday when they make the trip to face the combined Lakeview-Paisley club.