The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point boys soccer team got a big league win Tuesday when it topped visiting Gold Beach 4-2 in a Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 match.

The DevilCats kept their league and season record perfect with the victory. They now are 4-0, and one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the league along with Umpqua Valley Christian, which beat Sutherlin 4-1. Gold Beach suffered its first league loss.

