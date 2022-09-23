The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point boys soccer team got a big league win Tuesday when it topped visiting Gold Beach 4-2 in a Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 match.
The DevilCats kept their league and season record perfect with the victory. They now are 4-0, and one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the league along with Umpqua Valley Christian, which beat Sutherlin 4-1. Gold Beach suffered its first league loss.
Coquille also was in the coaches poll for the first time, in 10th place for Class 3A-2A-1A. The DevilCats hosted South Umpqua on Thursday (results were not available by press time) and visit Glide on Tuesday before their first meeting with Umpqua Valley Christian next Tuesday in Coquille.
MARIST CATHOLIC 3, NORTH BEND 1: The Spartans topped the visiting Bulldogs in their Sky-Em League opener. North Bend fell to 1-3-1 overall with a match Thursday at Junction City and another at home against Cottage Grove on Tuesday.
MARIST CATHOLIC 5, NORTH BEND 0: The powerful Spartans shut out the visiting Bulldogs in their Sky-Em League opener on Tuesday.
The Spartans improved to 6-1, with five of the wins coming by shutout. North Bend was 2-4 heading into a match Thursday at Junction City and hosts Cottage Grove on Tuesday.
LAKEVIEW 8, COQUILLE 0: The Honkers shut out the visiting Coquille-Myrtle Point team in a Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 match on Monday.
The DevilCats, now 0-5, are off until hosting North Valley next Monday.