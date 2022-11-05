The best season ever for the combined Coquille and Myrtle Point boys soccer team ended with a home playoff loss to Riverside on Tuesday in the Class 3A-2A-1A second round.
The DevilCats fell to the Pirates 6-1, with Riverside scoring three late goals to blow the game open after taking a 3-1 lead into halftime. Riverside will face top seed Oregon Episcopal in the quarterfinals.
Matias Sanchez scored the goal for the DevilCats, who won their league title for the first time in the program’s history and also set a new record with 12 wins on the season.
The other two teams from Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 also were eliminated Tuesday. Umpqua Valley Christian fell to McLoughlin, from the same district as Riverside, 8-0 and Gold Beach lost to St. Mary’s of Medford by the same score.
In the Class 4A playoffs, Cascade, which denied Marshfield a spot in the playoffs with a play-in round win at Pete Susick Stadium on Saturday, was eliminated 3-1 by Henley.
Sky-Em League champion Marist Catholic also was eliminated, 3-0 by North Marion.
The girls soccer playoffs started Wednesday with Marshfield and North Bend on the road at Hidden Valley and Scappoose, respectively. Results were not available by press time.
The quarterfinals for both boys and girls soccer in all classifications are Saturday with the semifinals next Tuesday and the championship games on Saturday, Nov. 12.