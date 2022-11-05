The best season ever for the combined Coquille and Myrtle Point boys soccer team ended with a home playoff loss to Riverside on Tuesday in the Class 3A-2A-1A second round.

The DevilCats fell to the Pirates 6-1, with Riverside scoring three late goals to blow the game open after taking a 3-1 lead into halftime. Riverside will face top seed Oregon Episcopal in the quarterfinals.

