The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point boys soccer team stayed perfect in league play with a 1-0 win at Sutherlin on Thursday.

The DevilCats are 3-0 in league play, along with Umpqua Valley Christian and Gold Beach, which beat Glide 5-0.

