The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point boys soccer team stayed perfect in league play with a 1-0 win at Sutherlin on Thursday.
The DevilCats are 3-0 in league play, along with Umpqua Valley Christian and Gold Beach, which beat Glide 5-0.
The top teams have their first meetings this week. Coquille hosts Gold Beach on Tuesday and South Umpqua on Thursday. The Panthers are home for Umpqua Valley Christian on Thursday.
THURSTON 3, NORTH BEND 2: The Colts edged the host Bulldogs on Saturday, dropping North Bend to 1-3-1 heading into its Sky-Em League opener at Marist Catholic on Tuesday. The Bulldogs also are at Junction City on Thursday.
CASCADE 4, MARSHFIELD 1: The Pirates enter Sky-Em League play this week without any wins after falling on the road to the Cougars.
Marshfield hosts Junction City on Tuesday and visits Cottage Grove on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
CASCADE 2, MARSHFIELD 1: Marshfield suffered its second loss of the season Thursday, falling at Cascade in a nonleague match. The Pirates, who beat Sweet Home 5-2 on Tuesday are 3-2-1 heading into the Sky-Em League opener Tuesday against Junction City. They also visit Cottage Grove on Thursday.
THURSTON 3, NORTH BEND 0: The Colts blanked the host Bulldogs in a nonleague match Saturday.
North Bend beat Crook County 8-3 last weekend and are 2-3 Heading into the league opener at Marist Catholic on Tuesday. They also visit Junction City on Thursday.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN 5, COQUILLE 2: The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point team had its best offensive output of the season, but fell to 0-4 in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4.
The DevilCats were at Lakeview on Monday (results were not available by press time) and host North Valley next Monday.
