The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point boys soccer team moved into sole possession of first place in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 by blanking visiting South Umpqua 8-0 on Thursday.

The DevilCats improved to 5-0 and are the lone unbeaten team after Gold Beach beat Umpqua Valley Christian 1-0. The Panthers and Monarchs both are 4-1.

