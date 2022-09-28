The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point boys soccer team moved into sole possession of first place in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 by blanking visiting South Umpqua 8-0 on Thursday.
The DevilCats improved to 5-0 and are the lone unbeaten team after Gold Beach beat Umpqua Valley Christian 1-0. The Panthers and Monarchs both are 4-1.
Coquille is at Glide on Tuesday and hosts Umpqua Valley Christian on Thursday.
MARSHFIELD 1, COTTAGE GROVE 1: The Pirates and Lions played to a draw on Thursday, two days after the Pirates got their first win of the season.
On Tuesday, Marshfield beat Junction City 6-1 in the team’s Sky-Em League opener. Jose Yanez had four goals in the win over the Tigers. Jonah Martin had the other two goals. Daniel Garcia, Jonah Putman and Gannon Frost had assists in the victory.
The Pirates are off until hosting Marist Catholic on Thursday and also host Crater in a nonleague match on Saturday.
JUNCTION CITY 1, NORTH BEND 0: The Tigers edged the Bulldogs, dropping North Bend to 0-2 in Sky-Em League play.
North Bend hosts Cottage Grove on Tuesday and Marshfield the following Tuesday (Oct. 4).
MARSHFIELD 4, COTTAGE GROVE 0: The Pirates continued their hot start to the season by blanking the host Lions on Thursday, improving to 2-0 in the Sky-Em League and 5-2-1 overall.
Marshfield opened league play with a 3-1 win over Junction City last Tuesday. They trailed after a goal 11 minutes into the second half, but responded immediately when Kaleigh England assisted Mallory Edd on a goal. The same pair combined on a second goal after a throw-in by Trinity Barker and England scored the third on a header from Lucia Jimenez.
The Pirates host powerful Marist Catholic on Thursday and then visit North Bend on Oct. 4.
NORTH BEND 2, JUNCTION CiTY 2: The Bulldogs and Tigers played to a draw on Thursday as North Bend moved to 0-1-1 in Sky-Em League play.
North Bend is home for its next four matches, starting with Cottage Grove on Tuesday.