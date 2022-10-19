The Coquille-Myrtle Point boys soccer team picked up another big victory on Wednesday, completing a season sweep of Gold Beach with a 2-1 win over the host Panthers.
The DevilCats improved to 10-1 on the season and are alone in first place in the league standings and guaranteed a spot in the Class 3A-2A-1A playoffs.
Gold Beach fell to 8-2-1 and is in third place behind Umpqua Valley Christian, which is 9-1-1 after playing to a 1-1 draw at Sutherlin on Thursday.
The DevilCats finish the regular season at Umpqua Valley Christian on Tuesday, Oct. 25, a match that could decide the league title. UVC shut out Coquille 5-0 in their first meeting, the only blemish on the DevilCats schedule.
First, they visit South Umpqua on Tuesday and host Glide in their home finale Thursday.
The DevilCats were last in the postseason in 2013-14 when they lost in the Class 4A play-in round. Their last time in the playoff bracket was the 2009 season.
COTTAGE GROVE 6, NORTH BEND 0: The Lions shut out the visiting Bulldogs, dropping North Bend to 0-7 heading into the league finale at Marshfield this coming Thursday.
The Pirates did not play Thursday, when they had their bye in the second half of the league schedule.
Second-place Marshfield (3-0-3) visits league leading Marist Catholic on Tuesday.
NORTH BEND 3, COTTAGE GROVE 0: The Bulldogs continued a strong late-season surge with a shutout win over the host Lions.
North Bend improved to 3-2-2 in the Sky-Em League, firmly in third place. They finish the regular season at Marshfield on Thursday, after which they will learn their foe in the Class 4A play-in round.
The Pirates are in second place at 4-1-1, including a tie with the Bulldogs, heading into their match at league-leading Marist Catholic on Tuesday.
Marshfield blanked Cottage Grove 4-0 last Tuesday.