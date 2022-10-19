The Coquille-Myrtle Point boys soccer team picked up another big victory on Wednesday, completing a season sweep of Gold Beach with a 2-1 win over the host Panthers.

The DevilCats improved to 10-1 on the season and are alone in first place in the league standings and guaranteed a spot in the Class 3A-2A-1A playoffs.

