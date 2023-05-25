EUGENE — Mason Detzler dominated the Class 1A ranks in the shot put all season.
The Myrtle Point junior didn’t drop off at the state meet on Thursday in Eugene, winning the event by nearly 4 feet with a throw of 51-5 ¾ at Hayward Field.
“I’m happy,” Detzler said. “I know I could have done better. I can come back stronger next year.”
Detzler fouled on one throw. His other five were all better than runner-up Kellen Gronquist of Arlington.
Detzler also is favored in the discus on Friday.
“I’m less nervous for the discus now,” he said. “I have more fun in the discus.”
Pacific’s Tucker Long qualified for the final in the 300-meter hurdles, placing fourth in his heat in 43.75 seconds after earlier missing the final in the 110-meter hurdles.
The best day among the Class 1A athletes was turned in by Adrian speedster Jace Martin, who set a trio of meet records in the sprints, with times of 10.60 in the 100, 21.88 in the 200 and 49.80 in the 400.
