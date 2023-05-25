EUGENE — Mason Detzler dominated the Class 1A ranks in the shot put all season.

The Myrtle Point junior didn’t drop off at the state meet on Thursday in Eugene, winning the event by nearly 4 feet with a throw of 51-5 ¾ at Hayward Field.

