Myrtle Point’s Mason Detzler had two big winning efforts in the throwing events and Jake Westerman of Gold Beach won three events in the season opener for track and field, the 18-school Reedsport Twilight Meet, on Thursday.
Detzler won both the shot put and discus with marks better than last years Class 1A state champion, taking the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, 5 ¼ inches and the discus with an effort of 143-7.
Westerman, meanwhile, won the 100 (11.6 seconds), 200 (23.9) and long jump (18 feet, 3 inches) for the Panthers. He tied Myrtle Point’s Brody Ligons for first in the long jump.
Ligons also finished second in the 100 (11.8) and third in the 200 (24.7).
Gold Beach also got wins by Nelson Wilstead in the javelin (172-10), Gianni Altman in the high jump (5-4) and the 4x400 relay (3:58.5).
Altman also was second in the 400 (57.3) and third in the 300 hurdles (49.1).
Myrtle Point’s Andreas Villanueva won the triple jump (39-2 ½) and was third in the javelin (158-6).
Reedsport’s Clayton Wilson won the 3,000 (10:52.6) and was second in the 1,500 (4:51.0).
Coquille’s James Lenninger took the 110 hurdles (18.4) and Pacific’s Tucker Long was the winner in the 300 hurdles (45.9) and second in the 110 hurdles (19.2).
Other runners-up from the South Coast were Pacific’s Caleb Johnson in the 800 (2:29.7) and Gold Beach’s Korben Storns in the shot put (40-2 ¾).
Also finishing third were Reedsport’s Creo Zeller in the 800 (2:30.7), Coquille’s Braxton Floyd in the 1,500 (4:51.1) and Jerico Jones in the discus (133-4), Myrtle Point’s Howard Blanton in the shot put (37-10) and Bandon’s 4x400 relay (4:20.1).
Coquille’s girls, meanwhile, showed strength in the field events one year after winning the first state title by any girls team in school history, with six different girls winning field events for the Red Devils.
Reagan Krantz and Callie Millet led the way in the pole vault, with Krantz clearing 10 feet and Millet 9-6. Teammate Ada Millet was third (7-6).
Callie Millet won the javelin (103-5) with teammate Alexi Lucatero second (90-7).
Holli Vigue won the shot put (32-0) and was second in the discus (98-10). Callie Millet was third in the discus (88-2).
Emelia wirebaugh won the triple jump for the Red Devils (32-4) and Faith Gerner and Melanie Lambson tied for first in the high jump with Bandon’s Safaa Dimitruk, all clearing 4-0.
Ada Millet also won the 1,500 on the track for Coquille (5:33.8) and was second in the 800 (2:40.8).
Marley Petrey won both the 400 (1:04.1) and 300 hurdles (51.6) for Bandon and teammate Dani McLain won the 800 (2:36.5). The Tigers also won both relays, with times of 54.9 in the 4x100 and 4:40.9 in the 4x400.
Myrtle Point’s Olivia Brophy won the 100 (13.3) and was second in the 200 (28.9) and long jump (14-4 ½). Gold Beach’s Gabby Perez won the 200 (28.3) and was second in the 100 (13.6).
Reedsport’s Natalie Hammond was second in the 1,500 (5:35.3) while other runners-up were Bandon’s Camden Kappa in the shot put (30-7) and Myrtle Point’s Milena Miller in the triple jump (27-6 ½).
Finishing third were Coquille’s Mattie Nelson in the 800 (2:42.3), Nevaeha Florez in the 100 hurdles (19.3) and Alexi Lucatero in the 300 hurdles (56.0); Myrtle Point’s Rebekah Nicholson in the 1,500 (5:35.3) and Bailie Detzler in the shot put (27-10); and Bandon’s Analise Miller in the 200 (29.6) and Caitlyn Michalek in the javelin (89-5).
This week’s schedule includes two more icebreaker meets with multiple South Coast squads, the Marshfield icebreaker on Tuesday and the Siuslaw icebreaker on Thursday.