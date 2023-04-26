Myrtle Point’s Mason Detzler was a double-winner in the prestigious Meet of Champions at Sweet Home High School on Saturday.
Detzler took the shot put with an effort of 53 feet, ½ inch and the discus with a toss of 150-7 in the meet, which included many of the state’s top performers in the smaller four classifications.
Teammate Andreas Villanueva finished third in both the triple jump (40-3) and javelin (163-0).
Coquille’s girls made a strong showing as well.
Reagan Krantz won the pole vault, clearing 10 feet, with teammate Callie Millet third (9-6).
Trinidy Blanton was second (120-5), Millet fourth (111-0) and Alexi Lucatero seventh (107-2) in the javelin. In the long jump, Melanie Lambson was second (16-2 12) and Blanton third (15-9 ¾).
In the triple jump, Emilia Wirebaugh was second (33-1 ¾) and Lambson third (32-11 ½).
Holli Vigue was fourth (109-4) and Millet seventh (104-5) in the discus.
On the track, Blanton was fourth in the 100 (13.17). Ada Millet was seventh in the 1,500 (5:13.50), 800 (2:36.79) and 400 (1:30.90).
Coquille finished second behind Class 4A Philomath in scoring, with the Warriors collecting 134.75 points and the Red Devils 78.
Philomath also won the boys title, with Myrtle Point seventh.
Coquille joins the rest of the Coos County schools in the annual county meet on Friday at Marshfield and also hosts a meet Wednesday.
OREGON RELAYS: Marshfield’s Bodey Lutes finished fifth in the 400 meters at the prestigious meet in Eugene, clocking 49.88 seconds.
He also placed 15th in the 800 meters with a new best 1:55.85.
Marshfield’s Alex Garcia-Silver was fourth in the 2-mile race in 901.86. Crater’s Tyrone Gorze won in 8:46.50, but came up about five seconds short of Marshfield great Steve Prefontaine’s high school state record for the distance.
North Bend’s boys placed 12th in the prelims for the 4x100 relay in 43.55.
Siuslaw’s Kyle Hughes and Marshfield’s Jonathon Parks were fourth and sixth in the pole vault, each clearing 4.55 meters.
Coquille seventh-grader Ella Henthorn placed third in the middle school 1,500 meters with a time of 5:02.70 a little over eight seconds behind the winner, Sherwood eighth-grader Evylee Bugher.
North Bend’s Bryleigh Mead placed 11th in the race in 5:32.14.
Henthorn also placed fourth (5:21.11) and Mead 11th (5:52.81) in the middle school 1,600 meters.
Coquille’s seventh-grade quartet finished sixth in the middle school 4x400 relay in 4:41.83. Coquille’s boys, an eighth-grade squad, were eighth in 4:07.79.
BROOKINGS ROTARY INVITATIONAL: North Bend’s Ellie Massey won the 1,500 meters in the meet at Brookings, finishing in 5:21.42. She also finished second in the 800 in 2:34.87.
North Bend’s Kaylianna Mazzucchi won the javelin with a throw of 101-0. Gold Beach’s Nelson Wilstead was the boys winner with a strong effort of 177-11.
Brookings-Harbor’s Tanner Anderson-Nelson won both the 200 (24.54) and 400 (53.62).
North Bend’s boys edged host Brookings-Harbor for the team title with 105.5 points, to 104 for the Bruins. Arcata won the girls title with 146 points, followed by North Bend with 139.5.
REEDSPORT COASTAL CLASSIC: Myrtle Point’s Mason Detzler continued his strong season with a pair of wins in the throwing events, taking the shot put (53-3) and discus (140-3) on Thursday. Teammate Andreas Villanueva won the triple jump, leaping 40 feet.
Clayton Wilson won both the 1,500 (4:35.8) and 3,000 (10:19.5) for the host Brave.
Pacific’s Tucker Long won the 110 hurdles (17.5) and was second in the 300 hurdles (46.5).
Bandon’s Raistlin Schippert won the javelin with a throw of 156 feet and Talon Blanton of Powers won the pole vault by clearing nine feet.
For the girls, Bandon’s Marley Petrey won the 200 (27.3), high jump (4-7) and triple jump (30-8 ½) and helped Bandon win the 4x100 relay (56.1).
Bandon’s Dani McLain won the 400 (1:06.1) and 800 (2:37.7) and teammate Katelyn Senn won the javelin with a toss of 92-10.
Lauren Stallard of Powers won the pole vault by clearing 6-6.
Reedsport’s Summer Smith took the 100 hurdles (19.2). Olivia Brophy of Myrtle Point was the winner in the 100 (13.2).
Central Linn swept the title in the 11-school meet.
Bandon’s girls edged Myrtle Point for second, with the Bobcats second and Bandon third for the boys.