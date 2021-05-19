Marshfield’s Maddy DeLeon will play in the Class 4A state tennis tournament after she was selected for the event this week.
DeLeon, a senior, will be the No. 7 seed this week at the Roseburg Tennis Center.
North Bend’s season ended with the girls topping Creswell 7-1 in their final match.
Adrianna Frank, Chelsea Gould, Haley Reeves and Madeline Groth won the singles matches.
The Bulldogs took three of the four doubles matches, with the pairs of Sydney Wilson and Molly Richcreek, Madison West and Emily West, and Trinity Barker and Chloe Moore winning their matches. The No. 1 doubles match saw Creswell’s top pair beat North Bend’s Olivia Knutson and Maja Hartmann.
In the boys match, North Bend’s Kaileb Pickett and Kade Spini teamed to win in doubles, while Brody Ault came up short in singles.