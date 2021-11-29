COTTAGE GROVE — For a championship game with nearly 1,000 yards of total offense, 1 inch was the biggest number.
That’s the distance Marshfield stopped Marist Catholic short of a first down near the goal line in the fourth quarter, helping the Pirates preserve an eight-point lead on the way to a 49-34 win over the Spartans at Cottage Grove High School on Saturday night and the Pirates’ first state championship since 1992.
“It’s amazing,” said Mason Pederson, one of the heroes in the game for the Pirates. “I’m just so happy for everybody.”
The Pirates rolled up 42 first-half points, but it was the second-half defense that made the difference, as they repeatedly stopped the Spartans in the third quarter to stay in front.
Dom Montiel and the rest of Marshfield’s big senior class had a sensational final game as the Pirates finished off a perfect season.
Montiel completed 28 of 44 passes for 439 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half, and added 121 yards on the ground, including the clinching touchdown on a 12-yard sprint to cap a 99-yard drive after the goal-line stand.
As a team, Marshfield amassed 608 yards of offense, a championship-game record.
But it was the big stop on defense that preserved the lead after Marist had chipped away from a three-score deficit and seized momentum with a 52-yard touchdown run by Kaiden Ayoma and then an interception by lineman Tanner Relling on perhaps the only big mistake of the game by Montiel.
Marist got down to Marshfield’s 3-yard line, but Lucas Tuski was pulled down by a host of Pirates as he spun to try to reach the line to gain for a first down with the Pirates clinging to a 42-34 lead and 7:24 showing on the clock.
When the officials pulled the chains onto the field and determined the Spartans were short of the line to gain, Marshfield’s defense celebrated as it left the field and the Pirate fans in the stands roared their approval.
“The defense just rose to the occasion,” Marshfield coach John Lemmons said.
Then the offense did, too, using up nearly six minutes of clock on a 15-play drive — nearly all on the ground — capped by Montiel’s run.
“That was everything you dream about,” Lemmons said of the clinching drive. “It was absolutely awesome.”
Montiel credited Marshfield’s offensive line for the clinching score.
“That’s a tribute to the line to get us off the 1-yard line,” he said, noting some around the state claimed the line was the team’s weakness leading up to the championship game. “They’ve been doubted all year. That was a huge drive for them.”
Hayden Murphy, Marshfield’s center and leader on both the offensive and defensive lines, said the group stepped up on the last drive.
“We knew it was on the line to draw the clock out and we did what we had to do,” he said.
He also noted the work of the line in the first half protecting Montiel as he picked apart Marist Catholic’s defense.
“We did great to create enough space for Dom to be able to throw the ball,” Murphy said, adding that the Pirates also had a goal of making Montiel into a running threat, which he also was, including 56 yards on the clinching drive.
It was Montiel’s arm that got Marshfield its lead in the first half and left reporters asking about championship game records for touchdown passes (six by Beaverton’s Taylor Barton in 1997) and passing yards (479 by Hidden Valley’s Sam Vidlak in 2019).
After Ezra Waterman got the Pirates on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run to cap Marshfield’s first possession of the game, Montiel had first-half touchdown passes of 18 yards to Pederson, 55 to DJ Daugherty, 5 to Maddux Mateski and 46 and 8 yards to Pederson. The second of Pederson’s three TD catches came one play after Waterman intercepted a pass.
Four of Montiel’s touchdown passes came in the second quarter, when the Pirates and Spartans combined for 48 points — including an 8-yard touchdown run by Tuski, and 82-yard kickoff return by Marist Catholic’s Ryan Cary and a miracle score on the last play of the first half when Cary hauled in a 42-yard pass from Carter Greene that was deflected by two Marshfield defenders near the goal line.
The defenses stiffened in the second half and neither team scored in the third quarter.
“The first half, they came out with a different defense and we found a way to beat that,” Montiel said. “They switched it up and threw us for a loop in the third quarter.”
But Marshfield also was better on defense in the third, stopping the Spartans’ first three drives before the long run by Ayoma early in the final quarter.
“They stepped up,” Pederson said of Marshfield’s defense. “It showed we’re not just a one-dimensional team. We’re state champions on offense and defense.”
Pederson had a lot to do with the offensive firepower.
Sometimes overlooked among Marshfield’s many weapons, he had nine catches for 203 yards (Daugherty had 10 for 151 and Mateski seven for 64).
Pederson’s 61-yard catch and run on a third-down play on the Pirates’ first possession helped set the tone for the game and he also had a critical catch on the final drive to help the Pirates run more clock.
“They’ve been sleeping on me,” he said. “They didn’t think I was a threat.”
He was thrilled to have such a big role in the championship game.
“I wanted it so bad,” Pederson said, adding that he had been hoping to be part of a Marshfield championship team since third grade.
That came this year, when the Pirates were ranked No. 1 all season after beating the Class 4A showcase champion from the short spring season Mazama in the opener back in September.
“I couldn’t imagine losing — only winning,” Pederson said.
The Pirates boast a strong senior core of players — 17 in all on the team including kicker Alberto Castillo who made all seven of his extra points after helping the Marshfield soccer team win the Sky-Em title in that sport this fall.
Several of the players also were part of the basketball team that won the Class 4A showcase final in the spring.
“It’s not often you get classes like this,” Lemmons said of the senior group. “They’re just all heart.”
The win also was sweet for Lemmons, who was an integral part of Marshfield’s last title team in 1992.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” he said when a reporter asked him to compare the two titles. “Both of them were really awesome.
“It’s not easy to get here, and when you get here it’s not easy to win. It’s a dream come true.”
In a very brief post-game meeting with the players, he told them as much.
“Way to come together as a brotherhood,” he said to the team. “Way to compete as a team.
“I’m looking at a bunch of champions … way to add to the legacy at Marshfield High School.”
He also told them to keep working in the future, no matter what they are doing.
“Set dreams and goals your whole life and go get them,” Lemmons told the players.
The Pirates won their fifth state title in the sport.
Lemmons noted to reporters that Marshfield lost the championship game to Cottage Grove his first season as head coach, a loss that has bothered him ever since.
This time, the Pirates walked off as champions.
“It’s crazy,” said Murphy. “I loved every second of it.”