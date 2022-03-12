COOS BAY — Baker’s girls were struggling to score in the second half against Marist Catholic in the fourth-place game at the Class 4A state tournament Saturday at Marshfield High School.
The Bulldogs were even with the Spartans on the scoreboard but not getting much done on offense when they suddenly went on an 11-2 run to build separation on the way to a 57-48 win.
The key to the spurt wasn’t the offense, said Baker’s Rylee Elms.
“The energy we brought on defense led to energy on offense,” she said.
The result was the victory for a group that includes just one senior and is looking forward to trying for another state tournament run next season.
“I think it was deserved,” Elms said of the high finish for the Bulldogs. “We worked hard all season to get to the state tournament. We will be back next year.”
Baker used balanced scoring to beat the Spartans. Jozie Ramos had a team-best 13 points while missing most of the second half with foul trouble. Elms added 12 points and 12 rebounds, Brooklyn Jaca had 12 points and Macey Moore scored 10. They also had most of the points during the big run, which was started by a jumper by Makenzie Flanagan.
Flanagan, like Ramos, fouled out late and another teammate was on the bench with an injury, but Baker didn’t skip a beat.
“We have a lot of hidden talents,” Elms said.
The game was close most of the way, with Marist Catholic countering every Baker run until the end.
Paige Doerr led the Spartans with 21 points and also had five steals. Madison Holmes added 10 points and seven assists and Madison Fuller scored nine.
In the end, Baker, which was the No. 3 seed for the playoffs, was able to finish on the winning note to cap a tournament that started with a disappointing loss to Corbett and followed with the Bulldogs knocking off No. 2 Cascade and then the Spartans.
The team’s ability to bounce back from the first loss showed its character, Moore said.
“We talked about having to play Baker basketball,” she said.
One part of that, the key to the strong finish, is “defense starts our offense,” Moore said.
The underlying theme is teamwork, added Elms.
“Really working together,” she said. “It’s a harmony.”
On Saturday, that harmony was good for the Bulldogs to finish their trip across the state with the fourth-place trophy.