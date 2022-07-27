BANDON — The defending champion and the top seed were among the 32 golfers to advance through the first day of match play in the 74th U.S. Junior Amateur tournament at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort on Wednesday.
The event continues with the round of 32 and the round of 16 on Thursday, as the field is reduced heading toward the 36-hole final on Saturday.
Nick Dunlap, who won the title last summer, overcame an early two-hole deficit to beat Collin Hodgkinson 2 and 1 on Wednesday afternoon.
Dunlap, from Tuscaloosa, Ala., was two down through the sixth hole before turning the match around by winning four of the next six holes. When Hodgkinson missed the par-3 15th green long and left and wasn’t able to get onto the green with his first chip, he conceded the hole and Dunlap won the match when they halved the next two holes with pars.
Hodgkinson, who is from Beaverton, was the lone Oregonian to make it into the match play portion of the tournament.
Top seed Keaton Vo of Austin, Texas, had a similar hot stretch to secure his match against Carson Brewer of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The two were tied through 10 holes before Vo closed out the match by winning four of the next five holes.
Brewer was one of five golfers who made it into match play Wednesday by surviving a playoff that involved 11 golfers and lasted five holes.
The only golfer among those five to win his match Wednesday was Oscar Bach of Norway, who is seeded 63rd but beat No. 2 seed Jayden Ford of New Zealand 3 and 2. Ford is one of a handful of players in the tournament who were not using a caddie.
No. 6 seed Dianchao Wu of the People’s Republic of China also lost Wednesday, falling 5 and 4 to Aidan Cohl of Cumming, Ga.
One Northwest golfer still is going, No. 11 seed Akshay Anand of Issaquah, Wash. Anand beat the youngest player to reach match play, 13-year-old Miles Russell of Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
Russell put up a good fight, but was unable to come back after losing the first three holes, eventually falling 3 and 2.
Two matches went extra holes. No. 3 seed Grant Lester of Washington, D.C., outlasted Emilia Gil Leyva of Mexico with a par on the 20th hole. Meanwhile, Johnnie Clark of Mesa, Ariz., tied his match against Jonathan Griz of Hilton Head Island, S.C., with a birdie on the 18th hole and won it with another birdie on the 21st.