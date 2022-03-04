COOS BAY — Being in the state championship game is a regular for De La Salle North Catholic’s boys basketball program.
The Knights are playing in the final for the sixth time since 2014 after beating Dayton 56-40 in the semifinals at Marshfield High School on Friday. They face Cascade Christian in the championship game at 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s tough to get to a championship game,” De La Salle coach James Broadous II said after Friday’s win. “Our guys stayed resilient and persevered.”
The Knights fought off challenges from Dayton all game and finally pulled away in the fourth quarter to reach the final for the first time since winning two straight in 2018 and 19. That experience helped in Friday’s win, Broadous said.
“We’ve been here enough the guys know the importance of staying focused and being locked in,” he said.
Against Dayton, that included one big key, keeping Dayton from getting second-chance points.
“All season long, that’s been a focus of ours — limit them to one (shot) and done,” Broadous said. “The first half, they didn’t have any offensive rebounds.”
Dayton only had five offensive rebounds for the entire game and the Knights finished with a 35-22 edge on the boards.
That enabled De La Salle to focus on its offense. The Knights finished just under 50 percent from the floor and were particularly effective at the foul line, connecting on 20 of 25 free throws.
TJ Latu led the way with 17 points and Mathias Billings added 11 points and eight rebounds. The two combined to shoot 15-for-18 from the line.
“I feel we did good,” Latu said. “There’s some things we need to work on for tomorrow.”
That, he said, includes “consistently playing defense and offense together, so we can get stops and score.”
When De La Salle was playing well on defense, it often was in offensive droughts, he said. But the Knights still had too much offensive efficiency for Dayton.
“We moved the ball well,” Latu said.
De La Salle led 36-31 heading to the fourth quarter after Dayton’s Michael Freeborn scored just before the buzzer.
Latu hit a jumper, Preston Thomas a layup and Elliot Ball-Dowling a 3-pointer to put the Knights in front by double digits and they led comfortably the rest of the way.
Tyler Spink led Dayton with 20 points and Freeborn added 11, but the Pirates hit just 30 percent from the field, including shooting just 4-for-23 from 3-point range.
Dayton will face another Lewis & Clark League team, Westside Christian, in the third place game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
De La Salle, meanwhile, is looking forward to another shot at a state title.
“It’s an exciting feeling,” Latu said.