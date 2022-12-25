Mac's Run

Mac’s Run in 2013

Sam Dannenbring of North Bend was the runaway winner of the annual Mac’s Run, held earlier this month in the state parks area near Charleston.

Dannenbring covered the 10-kilometer course, which started at Sunset Bay State Park and included trips through both Shore Acres and Cape Arago state parks, in 34 minutes and 35 seconds.



