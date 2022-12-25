Sam Dannenbring of North Bend was the runaway winner of the annual Mac’s Run, held earlier this month in the state parks area near Charleston.
Dannenbring covered the 10-kilometer course, which started at Sunset Bay State Park and included trips through both Shore Acres and Cape Arago state parks, in 34 minutes and 35 seconds.
Josh Goudelock of Coquille was a distant second in 43:15, followed by Ryan Mill of Coos Bay (45:13). Luke Rector of North Bend was fifth overall and first among masters runners (40 and over) in 46:26.
The top female finisher was Katlin Anderson of Coos Bay, who was 10th overall in 50:51. She was followed among female runners by Ellen Kramer, also of Coos Bay, in 53:42, and Ellieana Massey of North Bend in 56:03.
In the 5-kilometer race, 15-year-old Pebble Oliva of Grants Pass was the winner in 20:11. He was one of four teenagers from Grants Pass to finish in the top five. The exception, veteran Myrtle Point runner Jerry Roberts, who is 70 and finished second in 23:40.
The rest of the top five were Jackson Allen (23:56), Addison Allen, the top female finisher (26:18) and Megan Hart (26:19).
A total of 28 runners and walkers completed the 5-kilometer event, which included a trip through Shore Acres State Park.
The run was the last race of the calendar year for the South Coast Running Club, but runners don’t have to wait long in 2023 for the next one.
The annual Bullards Run, which takes place entirely in Bullards Beach State Park, is on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The event, which traditionally has been held on Sunday afternoons this year will be held on Saturday morning, starting at 10 a.m.
Races include both 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer distances, plus a kids fun run. The start line is in the parking lot just past the horse camp turnoff a little distance past the park’s picnic area.
The entry fee for the 10K and 5K races is $15 for members of the South Coast Running Club who sign up in advance ($20 on race day) and $25 for nonmembers who preregister ($30 on race day). The entry fee for students is $5.
Both courses will take the runners out to the Coquille River Lighthouse.
For more information on this race and other upcoming South Coast Running Club events, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.
10 Kilometers
Top Male: Sam Dannenbring, 34:35.
Top Female: Katlin Anderson, 50:51.
Overall —
1. Sam Dannenbring, North Bend, 34:35;
2. Josh Goudelock, Coquille, 43:15;
3. Ryan Mill, Coos Bay, 45:13;
4. Ben Swank, North Bend, 46:21;
5. Luke Rector, North Bend, 46:26;
6. Ryan Lane, Florence, 46:30;
7. Brandon Stinson, North Bend, 47:26;
8. Patrick Bringardner, Coos Bay, 49:41;
9. A. Pedrini, Coos Bay, 50:23;
10. Katlin Anderson, Coos Bay, 50:51;
11. Ellen Kramer, Coos Bay, 53:42;
12. Kent Sharman, North Bend, 53:42;
13. Ellieana Massey, North Bend, 56:03;
14. Amarissa Wooden, Coos Bay, 56:05;
15. Chris Amaral, North Bend, 1:00:00;
16. Dan Robertson, North Bend, 1:01:52;
17. Jim Littles, Bandon, 1:03:11;
18. Drew Jones, Coos Bay, 1:05:33;
19. Maurene Aakre, Coos Bay, 1:42:25.
5 Kilometers
Top Male: Pebble Oliva, 20:11.
Top Female: Addison Allen, 26:18.
Overall —
1. Pebble Oliva, Grants Pass, 20:11;
2. Jerry Roberts, Myrtle Point, 23:40;
3. Jackson Allen, Grants Pass, 23:56;
4. Addison Allen, Grants Pass, 26:18;
5. Megan Hart, Grants Pass, 26:19;
6. J. Legutki, Bandon, 26:32;
7. Travis Parker, 26:48;
8. P. Godsiff, Coos Bay, 27:07;
9. Heather Allen, Grants Pass, 27:26;
10. Ron Hansen, 29:38;
11. Liam Stroud, North Bend, 30:07;
12. Lucas Stroud, North Bend, 30:133;
13. Sara Buskerud, North Bend, 30:16;
14. Deidre Taylor, 30:53;
15. Adam Ferriss, Bandon, 31:04;
16. Olivia Ferriss, Bandon, 31:10;
17. R. Lane, Florence, 33:41;
18. M. Lane, Florence, 33:46;
19. Jessica Lane, Florence, 33:48;
20. Roger Willis, 35:43;
21. Tiffany Hubbard, Coos Bay, 36:53;
22. Sandra Merritt, Coos Bay, 37:39;
23. Nora Rector, North Bend, 40:00;
24. Leah Rector, North Bend, 40:01;
25. Patrick Myers, North Bend, 41:49;
26. Jesse Loper, 44:00;
27. Ali McGeehon, Coos Bay, 44:46;
28. Vicki Francis, Coquille, 53:41.