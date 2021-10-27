Bandon’s cross country teams tuned up for this week’s district championships with strong showings against a number of larger schools in the Umpqua Invitational at Stewart Park in Roseburg.
Bandon’s girls finished fourth behind Class 6A schools Oregon City, Roseburg and Sheldon, while the Tigers were fifth behind those schools and Class 5A Springfield in the boys meet, with Sheldon winning the title and Roseburg second.
Holly Hutton finished third in the girls race, covering the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes and 42 seconds to lead the Tigers. Sheldon’s Katryn Gilbert won the race in 19:09.
Dani McLain was 16th for Bandon in 20:50 and Aunika Miller 28th in 21:27.
North Bend finished sixth in the team race. Sara Slade was 24th (21:10) and Emma Slade 30th (21:34) for the Bulldogs. Reedsport was led by Natalie Hammond, who finished 42nd in 22:10.
Ansen Converse led Bandon’s boys, finishing 17th overall in 16:56. Patton Clark was 24th (17:27) and Carter Brown 32nd (17:44).
Sheldon’s Jonah Donde won the race in 15:33. The top South Coast finisher was Gold Beach’s Gianni Altman, who finished 11th in 16:38.
North Bend, which finished 10th in the team race, was led by Aidin Wilson and Gavin Schmidt, who finished 36th and 37th in 18:00 and 18:03. Reedsport’s Clayton Wilson was 51st in 18:33.
The district meets are coming up this week.
Bandon and Reedsport will be in the Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 meet on Thursday at Valley of the Rogue State Park.
North Bend joins the rest of the Midwestern League for its district meet on Wednesday, also at Valley of the Rogue State Park.
Marshfield, meanwhile, compete in the Sky-Em League district meet on Thursday at Lane Community College in Eugene.