Creswell’s boys and girls tennis teams beat host North Bend on Wednesday.
Creswell’s girls won the battle of the Bulldogs 6-2 and Creswell’s boys won 4-1.
North Bend’s girls got their only wins in doubles, where Adrianna Frank and Olivia Knutson won the No. 1 match 6-0, 6-1 and Bailey and Madison West won the No. 3 match, 6-0, 6-0.
North Bend’s boys also got their only win in doubles, where
Kaileb Pickett and Kade Spini earned a three-set victory over Evan Stephens and Cale Walker.
GIRLS
Creswell 6, North Bend 2
Singles: Kira Wiegel, Cre, d. Maja Hartmann, 6-1, 6-1; Lily Rodriguez, Cre, d. Molly Richcreek, 6-2, 6-3; Amanda O’Reilly, Cre, d. Haley Reeves, 6-3, 6-1; Alex Cartmill, Cre, d. Fernanda Gonzalez, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Adrianna Frank and Olivia Knutson, NB, d. Alex Cartmill and Caroline Spriggs, 6-0, 6-1; Kylee St. Sauver and Kimberly Kelsey, Cre, d. Chelsea Gould and Madeline Groth, 6-2, 6-4; Emily West and Madison West, NB, d. Haley Fox and Kaitlyn Landers, 6-0, 6-0; Lily Rodriguez and Caroline Spriggs, Cre, d. Trinity Barker and Chlore Moore, 6-1, 6-2.
BOYS
Creswell 4, North Bend 1
Singles: Chance Leach, Cre, d. Brody Ault, 6-2, 6-4; Ben Rodriguez, Cre, d. Kade Spini, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Cale Walker, Cre, d. Kaileb Pickett, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8; Andrew Smathers, Cre, d. Beau Parrott, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Kaileb Pickett and Kade Spini, NB, d. Evan Stephens and Cale Walker, 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 10-5.
MARSHFIELD START: Marshfield’s boys and girls have had mixed results in their start to the season.
Maddie DeLeon gave the Pirates a boost in a 2-0 win over St. Mary’s, winning her singles match 8-0 and teaming with Morgan Picatti for a doubles win.
DeLeon also won her singles match against Junction City in three sets. The Tigers won the other matches.
Marshfield’s boys lost all their matches against St. Mary’s. Spencer Pedersen came closest for the Pirates, losing 8-5.
GIRLS
Junction City 2, Marshfield 1
Singles: Maddie DeLeon, Mar, d. Jasmine Basi, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1; Sydney Goodin, JC, d. Bailey Flood, 6-0, 6-4; Sophia Francois, JC, d. Morgan Picatti, 6-0, 6-1.
Marshfield 2, St. Mary’s 0
Singles: Maddie DeLeon, Mar, d. Sofia Casatillo, 8-0.
Doubles: Maddie DeLeon and Morgan Picatti, Mar, d. Pratheeka Weerakoon and Annabelle Mayerle, 8-6.
BOYS
St. Mary’s 4, Marshfield 0
Singles: Brady Reed, SM, d. Marco Bruno 8-2; Logan Diaz McNeal, SM, d. Titus Simon, 8-0; Matthew Poisson, SM, d. Cullen Cribbins, 8-1; David Noble, SM, d. Spencer Pedersen, 8-5.