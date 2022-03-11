COOS BAY — Corbett entered the Class 4A playoffs as the No. 11 seed. Now the Cardinals are playing for the state championship.
Corbett beat league foe Madras 60-36 in the semifinals on Friday night in a game of contrasting styles.
The taller Cardinals were able to overcome the speed of the White Buffaloes to advance to the championship against Philomath at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night at Marshfield High School.
“I think we’ve worked really hard for this,” said Corbett post Grace Merrill. “We started at the bottom of 4A and now we’ve beaten the No. 3 team (Baker) and Madras, who beat us twice.”
The Cardinals overcame a slow start to build a 25-17 lead at the break. Corbett was up 11-9 through eight minutes and got a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Allyson Schimel for the halftime advantage.
Corbett got its first-half lead largely through dominating the rebounding battle late in the first quarter and through the second.
The Cardinals had 10 offensive rebounds to 11 defensive boards for Madras in the opening two quarters.
That made up for the team’s 33-percent shooting (Madras wasn’t much better at 35 percent).
Madras did a much better job rebounding in the second half, and even finished with a 36-33 edge overall, but the damage was already done.
Madras had jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first three minutes before Corbett got going. The Cardinals scored the final nine points of the first quarter, starting the spurt with two free throws by Allyson Schimel, a pair of layups by Taylor Donahue and a hoop by Merrill, the latter two baskets coming after turnovers by the White Buffaloes.
The Cardinals stretched the lead to eight by halftime and it only grew in the second half.
The semifinal was a matchup of familiar foes. Madras won both their meetings in the Tri-Valley Conference, but each were close, with the combined total of seven points separating the two. Corbett’s only other loss was by one point to Gladstone.
Gladstone also handed Madras its only league loss, but was knocked out of the playoffs by Marist Catholic a game short of the state tournament.
Merrill said the Cardinals played a better all-around game than the first two meetings with Madras.
“I think our defense was a lot better,” she said. “We played as a team. We talked a lot more than the last two.”
The Cardinals forced 27 turnovers and had 20 steals, nine by Schimel.
“Tonight we went out and played and put everything on the floor,” Schimel said. “We let loose.”
Schimel finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, along with five assists. Merrill had 14 points and eight boards and Donahue scored 16 points.
Schimel also hit two big 3-pointers that helped give the Cardinals momentum.
“We always let those fly knowing Grace is going to get those rebounds and put them back in (if we miss),” she said.
While the Cardinals played a strong game, Madras struggled a night after an emotional overtime win over No. 2 seed Cascade.
The White Buffaloes shot just 28 percent for the game and 1-for-16 from 3-point range. Sasha Esquiro and Rylan Davis scored nine points each to lead the way.
Madras faces Hidden Valley in the third-place game at 2:15 p.m.
Corbett, meanwhile, will get a shot at another higher-ranked foe when it battles No. 1 Philomath.
“I think this is crazy,” Schimel said. “I knew our team was good. I didn’t know how far we would go. I’m proud of our entire team.
“This is amazing.”