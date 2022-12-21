Coquille won its home wrestling tournament Friday, beating nine other schools.
Noah Beaudry was the winner at 132 pounds, with Brookings-Harbor’s Wyatt Petrie second.
Coquille’s Patton Clark and Mason Fisher were first and second at 138 pounds. Tommy Vigue and Kieran Sherritt were first and second for the Red Devils at 220 pounds.
Riley Jones was the winner at 182 pounds, earning pins in all three of his matches.
The Red Devils also got a second-place finish by Camaron Houston at 152 pounds.
Reedsport got a title at 145 pounds by Leo Robertson, with Gold Beach’s Nolan Timeus second. Myrtle Point’s Raine Carle was champion at 170 pounds.
Other winners were Oakridge’s Adam Palanuk at 106 pounds, Jonavin Keller (120), Kayden Tiller (152) and Lee Brainard (195); Oakland’s Tyler Garner (126); Siletz Valley’s Tyee Yanez (160); and Sheridan’s Joe Trammell (285).
Coquille finished with 178 points. Oakland was second with 124.
There also were a few weight classes for girls, with the champions Bella Eyler of Oakland (113), Kali Williams of Oakridge (120), Lexie Newman of Brookings-Harbor (138) and Jayme Padgett of Myrtle Point (186). Coquille’s Nevaeha Florez was second at 138 and Gold Beach’s Jayden Salcedo was second at 186.
GRANTS PASS WINTER KICKOFF: North Bend had a pair of placers in the big tournament at Grants Pass.
Wyatt Smith was third at 145 pounds for the Bulldogs and Neal Walter was third at 220.
Siuslaw’s Mason Buss was champion at 195.
North Bend finished 12th in the event with 57 points. Siuslaw was 10th out of the 33 schools with 82.5. Host Grants Pass won the tournament with 192 points.
In the girls portion of the event, North Bend’s Kayla Hayes was champion at 115 pounds, pinning Chiara Miller of Illinois Valley in the title bout. The Bulldogs’ Kaylianna Mazzucchi was third at 155.
Siuslaw’s Macali Lade was runner-up at 110. Teammate Danin Lacouture was third at 140 while Jane Lacouture was fourth at 155.
North Medford won the title with 152 points. Siuslaw was seventh (57 points) and North Bend eighth (54).
