volleyball
Metro Creative Connection

Coquille’s volleyball team capped a perfect run through the Far West League by sweeping host South Umpqua on Tuesday.

By virtue of their perfect record, the Red Devils also earned the right to host Saturday’s league tournament.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters