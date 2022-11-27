Coquille had a pair of players named to the Far West League’s first team in volleyball after claiming the league title with a perfect record.
Updated: November 27, 2022 @ 1:34 am
Coquille had a pair of players named to the Far West League’s first team in volleyball after claiming the league title with a perfect record.
Outside hitter Trinidy Blanton and setter Holli Vigue both were named to the first team for the Red Devils.
Brooklyn New was on the second team and Jessica Gisholt and Reggie Gardner both were honorable mention picks.
Kelsey Dunn of St. Mary’s was named most valuable player, while Cascade Christian’s Molly Griffin was the top setter and Sutherlin’s Haley Saunders the top defensive player.
Katie Miller of St. Mary’s was named coach of the year. The Crusaders beat the Red Devils in the championship game of the league tournament and advanced to the Class 3A state tournament, while Coquille fell to Creswell in the playoffs, one win shy of the tournament.
Brookings-Harbor’s Ashlynn Schofield and Cameron Crosby both were honorable mention selections.
BOYS SOCCER: Godfred Amonoo of the combined Coquille-Myrtle Point boys soccer team was one of the players of the year in the Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 soccer league after the DevilCats won their first-ever league title in the sport.
Amonoo was joined on the first team by teammates Angel Rodriguez and Matias Sanchez of Myrtle Point.
James Lenninger and Chance Dery were named to the second team and Trace Edwards, also from Myrtle Point, and Isaac Felton were honorable mention picks.
The other two players of the year were Gold Beach’s Francesco Feraj and Umpqua Valley Christian’s Levi Heard. UVC’s Michael Graham was coach of the year.
UVC was second and Gold Beach third in the final league standings. All three lost in the first round of the playoffs.
Gold Beach’s Jackson Brose was named goalkeeper of the year. Teammate Dylan Middleton also was on the first team. Gage Hale and Kyler Middleton were on the second team.
FOOTBALL: Coquille had a trio of players named to the first team for the Far West League in football after the Red Devils advanced to the Class 3A playoffs.
Hayden GeDeros was named to the first team at running back, Hunter Layton was honored at defensive back and Tom Riley was on the first team on both the offensive and defensive lines.
Running back Waylon Messerle, tight end Bo Messerle and center Riley Jones all were named to the second team on offense. GeDeros and Waylon Messerle were on the second team defense at linebacker.
South Umpqua quarterback Jace Johnson was the offensive player of the year and Cascade Christian linebacker Cole Shields was the defensive player of the year.
Cascade Christian’s Jaxson Turituri was the offensive lineman of the year and South Umpqua’s Tanner Dobeck the defensive lineman of the year. Cascade Christian’s Jon Gettman was the coach of the year.
GIRLS SOCCER: Callie Millett was named to the second team for the Coquille-Myrtle Point DevilCats in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4.
The DevilCats finished 1-13 on the season, winning their final game against Lost River 2-1 to avoid a winless campaign.
