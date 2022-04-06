Host Coquille swept the team titles in the 11-school Coquille Twilight Meet on Friday with standouts Gunner Yates and Trinidy Blanton adding to their impressive season starts in the process.
The Red Devils finished with 134 points for the boys, beating Myrtle Point (101), Oakland (90), Bandon (85.5) and Waldport (81).
In the girls portion of the meet, Coquille had 176 points, while Oakland had 138, Myrtle Point 110.5 and Bandon 95.
Yates won the 100 (11.3 seconds) and 200 (22.6) and also anchored Coquille to the title in the 4x100 relay (45.71).
Hunter Angove was a double-winner for Bandon, taking the 400 meters (54.68) and pole vault (13 feet).
Bandon also won two of three distance events, with Ansen Converse running by himself the entire way to win the 3,000 in 9:16.56 and Damian Avalos winning the 800 in 2:14.49. Coquille’s Braxton Floyd won the 1,500 in 4:47.72.
Bandon won the 4x400 relay in 3:54.91.
Myrtle Point had the top two finishers in the shot put, with Mason Detzler winning (41-11 ½) and Howard Blanton finishing second (40-10). Andreas Villanueva was second in the javelin for Myrtle Point (143-11) behind Oakland’s Cade Olds (146-6). Villanueva won the triple jump (39-1 ½).
Coquille’s Tom Riley was second in the discus behind Waldport standout Zak Holsey, with Holsey throwing 112-0 and Riley 110-7.
Holsey also edged Coquille athletes in two other events. In the long jump he had a winning mark of 20-7, just ahead of Coquille’s Brock Willis (20-6 ¼). In the 300 hurdles, Holsey was timed in 45.19, with Coquille’s Sabastian Montenero second (48.34).
Willis won the high jump for Coquille based on misses after he and Myrtle Point’s Jacob Koser both cleared 5-6.
Blanton was a triple-winner for Coquille’s girls, with new personal bests in both the javelin (121-3) and long jump (16-11).
She easily won the 200 in 27.6. Blanton also had a new best in the high jump, clearing 4-8 but finishing second to Oakland’s Tia Picknell (4-10).
Coquille’s Hailey Combie won the discus (95-6) and was second in the shot put with an effort of 33-2 that finished behind Glide’s Kylie Anderson (36-10 ½).
The Red Devils also had the top three finishers in the triple jump with Emelia Wirebaugh (30-2 ½), Willow Etienne (30-2) and Reagan Krantz (30-1).
Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson was a double-winner in the 800 (2:32.17) and 1,500 (5:28.1). Teammate McKenzie Robinson won the 100 (13.55).
Bandon’s Analise Miller (1:07.16) edged teammate Olivia Thompson (1:07.21) in the 400 and teammate Holly Hutton easily won the 3,000 (11:17.71). The Tigers won the 4x400 relay (4:52.49).
Oakland’s Veronica Sigl won both the 100 hurdles (17.69) and 300 hurdles (54.1) and was part of the winning 4x100 relay.
Teammate Jolyn Vogel-Hunt cleared 8 feet to win the pole vault, with Coquille’s Callie Millett second (7-3).