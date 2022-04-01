Coquille’s boys and girls swept the team titles in a five-school track meet at Bandon on Tuesday that included a number of strong marks.
The event also included Pacific, Gold Beach, South Umpqua and the host Tigers.
Coquille’s Trinidy Blanton had a trio of impressive wins in the girls portion of the meet. She won the 200 meters in 26.70 seconds, soared 16 feet, 1 inch to win the long jump and won the javelin with a throw of 115-6.
Coquille teammate Hailey Combie won the other two throws, with marks of 33-2 in the shot put and 106-9 in the discus.
Coquille’s Alyssa Creamer won both hurdles races in 19.98 for the high hurdles and 1:05.08 for the low hurdles and also teamed with Gaby McCrorey, Willow Etienne and Melanie Lambson to win the 4x100 relay (57.95).
Bandon runners won the longer races, with Makenna Vierck taking the 400 (1:08.87), Aunika Miller the 800 (2:37), Holly Hutton the 1,500 (5:09.84) and Dani McLain the 3,000 (12:01). Hutton, Miller, Vierck and Analise Miller won the 4x400 relay (4:34.02).
Gold Beach’s Gabby Perez won the 100 (13.99), South Umpqua’s Lilly Rohm took the high jump (4-10), Bandon’s Olivia Thompson won the pole vault (8-0) and South Umpqua’s Lillian Copelin took the triple jump (30-0).
Bandon’s Ansen Converse had a new best time of 4 minutes, 12.50 seconds to win the boys 1,500 and also won the 800 in 2:08.41.
Pacific’s Qwentyn Petty also had an impressive double, taking the 400 in 52.87 and the 100 in 11.98.
Coquille’s Sebastian Montenero won both hurdles races, timed in 16.77 for the 110-meter race and 47.80 for the 300-meter distance. Montenero also was part of the winning 4x100 relay with Drake Watts, Brock Willis and Gunner Yates, crossing the line in 46.12.
Yates sped to a win in the 200 in 22.90 while Bandon’s Trevor Angove soared over the high jump bar at 6 feet, 2 inches.
Other boys winners were Gold Beach’s Gianni Altman in the 3,000 (9:54.50), Coquille’s Tom Riley in the discus (108-2) and Tommy Vigue in the javelin (125-1), Bandon’s Patton Clark in the pole vault (11-0) and South Umpqua’s Tanner Dobeck in the shot put (38-5), Nate Brown in the long jump (18-1) and Cameron Spicer in the triple jump (38-8).
Bandon won the 4x400 relay (3:51.21).
Bandon, Coquille and Pacific all will be part of the 11-school Coquille Twilight meet on Friday and next Friday is the annual Coos County Meet at Marshfield High School.