State champion Coquille received a couple of the top state awards in voting of the Class 2A football coaches.
Running back Gunner Yates was named the offensive back of the year, while Tom Riey was named the defensive lineman of the year. Coquille’s David Thomason was named coach of the year after leading the Red Devils to their first state title in football since 1970 and first title in any sport since the boys basketball team was crowned champion in 1977.
Yates was named to the first team at running back after his record-breaking season that included an all-classifications state record 388 rushing yards, to go with five touchdowns, in the championship game win over Kennedy.
Coquille’s Patrick Adams was named to the first team on the offensive line.
Yates also was named to the first team at linebacker, while Riley was named to the first team on the defensive line.
Coquille’s Hunter Layton was named to the second team at defensive back.
For a champion team, Coquille was underrepresented overall, in terms of numbers, with no other individuals earning recognition.
Runner-up Kennedy had six players on the first-team offense and two on the first-team defense.
Heppner, which entered the playoffs as the top-ranked team and which Coquille edged 8-6 in the semifinals, had three players on the first-team offense and four on the first-team defense.
Kennedy’s Matt Hopkins was the offensive lineman of the year and Heppner’s Brock Hisler was the defensive back of the year.
Other South Coast players earning recognition included Bandon wide receiver Cooper Lang and offensive lineman Johnny Helms named to the second team offense and Lang (at linebacker) and Denver Blackwell at defensive back named to the second-team defense. Bandon’s Reef Berry was the third-team quarterback and Blackwell was an honorable-mention selection at running back.
Reedsport’s Micah Hill was named honorable mention on the offensive line and Derek Johnson honorable mention at punter.
First Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Riley Cantu, Kennedy. Running Back: Gunner Yates, Coquille; Brock Hisler, Heppner; Brody Ballard, Monroe. Wide Receiver: Owen Bruner, Kennedy; Luke Beyer, Kennedy; Jace Coe, Heppner. Tight End: Brett Boen, Kennedy. Offensive Line: Matt Hopkins, Kennedy; Jesse Parker, Oakland; Conor Brosnan, Heppner; Patrick Adams, Coquille; Logan Morrill, Knappa. Kicker: Charlie Beyer, Kennedy.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Blane Mahone, Heppner; Carter Morrill, Knappa; Tom Riley, Coquille; Briggs Snell, Kennedy. Linebacker; Brock Hisler, Heppner; Gunner Yates, Coquille; Gavin Patterson, Lakeview; Conor Brosnan, Heppner. Defensive Back: Jaden Dolan, Gaston; Gunner Rothenberger, Toledo; Riley Cantu, Kennedy; Jace Coe, Heppner. Punter: Greg Havely, Lakeview.
Second Team (South Coast only)
Wide Receiver: Cooper Lang, Bandon. Offensive Line: Johnny Helms, Bandon. Linebacker: Cooper Lang, Bandon. Defensive Back: Hunter Layton, Coquille; Denver Blackwell, Bandon.
Third Team (South Coast only)
Quarterback: Reef Berry, Bandon.
Honorable mention (South Coast only)
Running Back: Denver Blackwell, Bandon. Offensive Line: Micah Hill, Reedsport. Punter: Derek Johnson, Reedsport.