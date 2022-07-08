Coquille’s Gunner Yates had a big game Saturday in the annual Les Schwab Bowl, which included players from the state’s smaller schools in addition to the biggest schools.
Yates, who led the Red Devils to their second state title last fall (the first was in 1970) and was the Class 2A offensive player of the year, had two long touchdowns for Team Columbia and was that squad’s offensive MVP in the game played at Linfield College in McMinnville.
Both of Yates’ scores came in the second quarter, the first on a 52-yar run around the left end and the second when he took a swing pass from Central Catholic quarterback Cru Newman and raced 59 yards for a score.
Yates finished the game with five carries for 72 yards. He also had one tackle on defense.
Team Columbia won the game 28-9, scoring the first 28 points of the contest.
Siuslaw wide receiver Braydon Thornton was on the roster for Team Willamette.
After the game, Yates said he plans to play for Southern Oregon University, where his dad, Griff, was a record-breaking running back.
Yates also played in the game last year as a junior, when he was on the South Team, which won 31-8. He scored a touchdown on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter of that game and finished with 15 yards on three carries and had one kickoff return for 22 yards. He also had an interception, two tackles and two pass break-ups.
Last year was the first time underclassmen were eligible to play in the game.
Yates also has been chosen for the upcoming East-West Shrine Game at Baker High School, along with Bandon’s Cooper Lang, Siuslaw’s Camp Lacouture, They were picked for the East team.
Marshfield’s Dom Montiel and Ezra Waterman were chosen for the West team.
The game will be played Saturday, Aug. 6.