Coquille had one boy and one girl receive first-team all-league honors in voting by the Far West League’s basketball coaches.
Both Coquille teams finished second in the 11-school league’s north division and advanced to the Class 3A playoffs.
Senior Hunter Layton was named to the first team for the boys.
The player of the year was Drew Hall of Cascade Christian and he was joined on the first team by teammates Jaren Fronckowiak and Peyton Maurer after they helped lead the Challengers to the league title. Also on the first team were Jason Styles of Douglas, Jace Page of South Umpqua, Josh Serna of Brookings-Harbor and Kayden Walker and Noah Freisen of St. Mary’s.
Brookings-Harbor’s Brandon Hodges was named coach of the year after the Bruins started the season on a long losing streak and finished as one of the league’s hottest programs, advancing to the league playoffs as the No. 3 squad out of the south, ultimately seeing the season end with a loss at Coquille.
Coquille senior Hayden GeDeros was on the second team and senior Dean Tucker was an honorable mention pick.
For the girls, Coquille sophomore Holli Vigue was a first-team pick. Senior Trinidy Blanton was on the second team and freshman Lexi Lucatero was an honorable-mention selection.
League champion Sutherlin had both the player and coach of the year — Micah Wicks and Josh Grotting.
The rest of the first team included Sutherlin’s Ava Gill and Madison Wagner, Lakeview’s Kenna Stratton and Tyler McNeely, Kierra Bennett of Douglas, Brookings-Harbor’s Ashlynn Schofield and Cascade Christian’s Jordynn Jones.
