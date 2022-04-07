COQUILLE — Coquille’s baseball team has gotten off to a great start this season with a number of games with big offensive outputs.
The Red Devils got a different style of win in their Sunset Conference opener against visiting Toledo Thursday, coming from two runs down in the seventh to beat the Boomers 5-4.
“The kids ground it out,” coach Ken Martinez said. “Our bats started really cold. They kept fighting, kept battling to the end.”
He said the Red Devils are showing signs of growth, which was evident against the Boomers.
“The kids were just mentally strong,” he said. “The dugout got behind them.
“They know they can battle a whole seven innings.”
They needed to keep battling after struggling most of the game against Toledo starter Coren Loper, who struck out 13 batters and kept Coquille off the scoreboard until the sixth inning.
The Red Devils trailed 3-0 at that point after Toledo scored twice in the top of the sixth.
Bryce Poston had a one-out walk and Tony Florez hit a flare into center for a single that was misplayed into an error. Gage Martinez and Cameron Tyner followed with hits and Poston and Florez scored.
Toledo added a run in the seventh on a Coquille error to go up 4-2, but Canyon Luckman started the bottom half of the inning with a double for the Red Devils and scored when Levi Hoyle put down a bunt that led to an error. Hoyle scored on an error when he got caught in a rundown between third and home on an infield grounder by Andrew Matlock and Toledo’s catcher couldn’t hold onto the throw as he slid into the plate.
After two outs, Matlock scored the winning run when Gage Martinez hit a hard grounder that got through the infield, sparking a huge celebration from Coquille’s squad.
Until the final two innings, the Red Devils didn’t get anything going against Loper, the only base runner Patrick Adams on a one-out single in the fifth.
Adams, meanwhile, stymied the Boomers for most of the first five innings after giving up a first-inning run. He struck out 10 and relievers Dean Tucker and Luckman got two more strikeouts in the seventh, with Luckman picking up the win in relief.
For Coquille, getting a win in the league opener was important for the team’s confidence and momentum, Ken Martinez said.
“This is huge,” he said, “From here on out, it’s huge.
“I think they’re on a pretty good high right now. (Hopefully) we can keep it going.”
The Red Devils improved to 6-1 with the win over Toledo, though they lost at Oakland 6-2 the next day.
They jump into the bulk of the league schedule this week, with games at Waldport on Tuesday and Bandon on Friday. Along with Toledo, Bandon and Reedsport have been the top teams in the league in recent years.
ASHLAND SWEEPS BULLDOGS: North Bend was swept in its second Midwestern League doubleheader Saturday, when host Ashland beat the Bulldogs 10-0 and 12-2.
The Grizzlies improved to 4-0 in league play while North Bend fell to 0-4. The Bulldogs are at Springfield on Tuesday and host Eagle Point for a league doubleheader Saturday.
PIRATES SPLIT GAMES: Marshfield picked up a win and a loss against fellow South Coast squads last week.
The Pirates beat Reedsport on Wednesday 12-6 but came up short against Brookings-Harbor 8-2 on Friday. The Bruins are one of the state’s top Class 3A schools and also beat Bandon 8-2 on Wednesday in a game that was close for five innings before Brookings-Harbor pulled away late.
Marshfield hosts South Umpqua on Thursday and has a doubleheader against Douglas at home on Saturday as its final tuneup before opening league play home against Cottage Grove on April 12.
SOFTBALL
GRIZZLIES TOP BULLDOGS: Ashland swept visiting North Bend 13-2 and 19-9 in a Midwestern League doubleheader Saturday.
Sarah Shore had two hits and two RBIs in the second game and Emma Spalding and Hayden Napier also had two hits and drove in a run.
In the first game, Allison Burgmeier and Napier drove in North Bend’s two runs and Spalding, Shore, Napier and Mia Reynon all had hits.
Ashland improved to 3-1 in league and North Bend fell to 0-4 heading into a game Tuesday at Springfield. The Bulldogs host Eagle Point for a doubleheader Saturday.
BOOMERS BEAT COQUILLE: Coquille saw its six-game win streak end when the Red Devils fell at home to Toledo 16-0 in their Sunset Conference opener on Thursday.
The Red Devils are at Waldport on Tuesday and Bandon on Friday.
GOLF
CROSSINGS INVITATIONAL: St. Mary’s of Medford won the Crossings Invitational last week at Bandon Crossings, led by medalist Brock Drury, who shot a 1-under par 71.
The Crusaders had three of the top four scores with Josh Moran shooting 75 and Tiger Kao 78.
Brookings-Harbor’s Josh Serna shot a 76 and Bandon’s Peyton Simonds was fifth overall with a 79.
St. Mary’s finished with a team score of 309. Marshfield was second at 335, with Bandon at 351 and North Bend at 374. Brookings-Harbor shot 380 and the event also included Rogue River, Cascade Christian, the Coquille-Myrtle Point squad and Lakeview.
Owen Bascom had an 81 for North Bend. Ben Mahaffy and Mason Pederson both shot 82 for Marshfield and Oscar Day had an 83.
Carter Brown had an 86 for Bandon and Myrtle Point’s Trace Edwards shot 89.