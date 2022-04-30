Coquille’s baseball team has been making a living on one-run wins in the Sunset Conference.
The Red Devils won at Toledo 10-9 on Tuesday, their second one-run win over the Boomers and their third straight and fourth overall in league play.
Coquille improved to 6-2 heading into five straight home games — against Waldport on Thursday, Bandon and Reedsport next Tuesday and Friday and Siletz Valley and Gold Beach the following Tuesday and Friday.
The two league losses came against Bandon, which is unbeaten in league play, and Reedsport, which is 5-2. Toledo is 4-4 and Gold Beach 3-3.
BANDON 7, WALDPORT 2: The Tigers beat the Irish to improve to 7-0 in league play, on the strength of strong pitching by Danny Cabrera and Conner Devine. Cabrera pitched the first five innings in the victory.
Dylan Kamph had a two-run single for the Tigers.
The win came after a 4-3 loss to Glide a day earlier in a good nonleague game against another top Class 2A-1A squad.
“We out-hit them and pitched well with Colton Siewell throwing four innings and Chris Butler three,” Bandon coach Jay Ferrell said.
“We need to find some timely hitting, two-out hits and getting bunts down,” Ferrell said, looking ahead to big games at Reedsport on Friday and Coquille next week.
Nice weather should help.
“Outside practice after the last two weeks will certainly help us out on both sides of the ball,” he said.
MARSHFIELD 11, SIUSLAW 4: The Pirates won for the fourth straight outing, beating the Vikings at home on Tuesday to move to 5-2 in Sky-Em League play.
Dom Montiel had a three-run triple and also pitched the final inning, striking out all three Vikings to clinch the win. Drake Rogers, DJ Daugherty and Ryder Easton also pitched in the win for Marshfield.
Joe Herbert had two hits, two runs and an RBI and Rogers had two runs and an RBI. Daugherty also scored two runs and Cobin Bouska drove in two.
The Pirates visit Cottage Grove on Friday for a doubleheader before hosting league-leading Marist Catholic next Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
NORTH BEND 7, CHURCHILL 6: The Bulldogs built off the momentum of a weekend sweep over Churchill by beating the Lancers again in a nonleague game at home on Tuesday. It was North Bend’s fourth straight win.
The Lancers scored three runs in the first and led 5-2 in the fourth, when North Bend rallied with five runs to go in front for good.
Emma Spalding had two hits, two runs and two RBIs; Sarah Shore had a single and a double, a run and two RBIs; Mia Reynon added three hits and an RBI and Allyson Moore scored twice for the Bulldogs, who had nine hits in all in the win.
“Churchill had their No. 1 pitcher this time, so it was a good, tough-played game by both teams,” North Bend coach John Olson said. “I am really proud of the girls and how much they are improving.”
The Bulldogs have a league doubleheader at Willamette on Saturday and host the Wolverines for a nonleague game next Tuesday.
MARSHFIELD 16, SIUSLAW 1: The Pirates made it four wins in a row by dominating the visiting Vikings in a Sky-Em League game Tuesday.
Gracie Peach had a single and double, drove in three runs and scored twice for the Pirates in the win.
Jayla Johnson had three runs and Kaylie Bynum, Makenna Johnson, Paige Reigard and Alaina Sullivan all scored twice for Marshfield, which benefitted from eight walks by the Vikings. Reigard also drove in three runs and Paige Macduff two.
The Pirates visit Cottage Grove for a doubleheader Friday and host Marist Catholic on Tuesday.
BANDON 12, WALDPORT 0: The Tigers added another dominant win to their league tally, beating the visiting Irish on Tuesday for their sixth league victory by double digits, offset by their lone setback, 5-3 to unbeaten Toledo, which has not allowed a run in any of its other league games.
Bandon gets another shot at the Boomers next Friday, after visiting Reedsport this Friday and Coquille on Tuesday.