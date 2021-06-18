Coquille had seven state qualifiers and placed second behind Rogue River in the team race in the Class 2A-1A Special District 3 tournament at Lakeview.
Tony Flores was champion at 132 pounds and Riley Jones was the winner at 191 for the Red Devils.
In addition, Coquille got second-place finishes by Ethan Elmer at 152 pounds, Brayden Clayburn at 182, Tom Riley at 220 and Tommy Vigue at 285. Andrew Matlock was third at 170.
Rogue River, which had a tournament-high 16 wrestlers, won the team title with 189 points. Coquille had 148. Myrtle Point was sixth with 77.
The Bobcats had four state qualifiers. Sam Groves was champion at 113 pounds and Caleb Brickey took the title at 220, Bailey Thompson second at 126 and Logan Clayburn third at 182.
Coquille’s Jared Callihan was fourth at 285, to just miss a trip to state.
The Class 2A-1A state tournament is next weekend.