Coquille’s girls dominated the annual Coquille Twilight Meet on Friday, rolling up wins in most of the field events on the way to 199.5 points.
Brookings-Harbor was a distant second with 112.17 points in the 16-school meet.
South Umpqua won the much tighter boys meet with 95.5 points, ahead of Gold Beach (88), Reedsport (80) and Yoncalla (75).
Coquille’s girls had the top two finishers in five events, and the top three in two of those. The Red Devils won 11 of the 17 events in all.
Trinidy Blanton won the 100 (13.1 seconds) and 200 (27.8) and the Red Devils had the top three finishers in the 400 — Ada Millett (1:03.1), Matti Nelson (1:08.1) and Emelia WIrebaugh (1:08.2). Millet also won the 3,000 (12:33.2) and the Red Devils won the 4x100 relay (56.6).
In the field events, Holli Vigue won the shot put (30-10) and discus (106-7) and Alexi Lucatero won the javelin (89-0).
Coquille had the top three finishers in the pole vault — Reagan Krantz (9-6), Callie Millet (9-0) and Ada Millet (7-6) and Callie Millet was second in the discus (99-1).
The Red Devils had the top two finishers in both the long jump — Melanie Lambson (14-9) and Kaytlin Johnson (13-7) — and triple jump — Ada Millet (30-0) and Johnson (27-4).
Reedsport’s Natalie Hammond won both the 800 (2:41.2) and 1,500 (5:33.4). Gold Beach’s Gabby Perez had a nice day with wins in the 100 hurdles (16.7) and 300 hurdles (53.9) and a runner-up finishes to Blanton in the 100 (13.6).
For the boys, Reedsport’s Clayton Wilson won both the 1,500 (4:32.5) and 3,000 (10:07.3).
Gold Beach’s Jake Westerman won the long jump (18-7) and shared first place in the 200 with South Umpqua’s Kacey Benefiel, both in 23.7 seconds. Benefiel also won the 100 (11.4) and was part of the Lancers’ winning relay teams, which finished in 46.0 for the 4x100 and 3:46.1 in the 4x400.
Westerman was second in the 400 (56.3) behind teammate Nelson Wilstead (55.4).
Yoncalla’s Noah Leary won triple jump (41-3 ½), shared the top mark in the high jump with teammates Jayden Churchwell and Ashton Hardy all clearing 5-8 and was second in the long jump (18-5).
Talon Blanton won the pole vault for Powers (10-1).
Coquille’s Tom Riley was winner in the discus (117-2) and Gold Beach’s Korben Storns took the shot put (38-5). Pacific’s Tucker Long won the 110 hurdles (18.7).
SKY-EM LEAGUE: North Bend’s Jason Padgett won the 100 (11.48) and 200 (24.04) in a league meet at Junction City last Tuesday. Padgett also was part of the Bulldogs’ winning 4x100 relay (44.27).
Keegan Young won the javelin for the Bulldogs (155-10) and Brody Justice took the long jump (18-11) and Miles Baxter the triple jump (37-5 ½).
Marshfield’s Jonathon Parks and Trent Summers both cleared 14 feet in the pole vault.
For the girls, Marshfield’s Alie Clark won both the long jump (14-0) and triple jump (30-4 ¾) and teammate Keira Crawford won the high jump (4-8).
North Bend’s Ellie Massey won the 1,500 (5:17.96). Teammate Kaylianna Mazzucchi won the shot put (27-7) and Abby Woodruff took the pole vault (10-0).
MARIST INVITATIONAL: Bandon’s Dani McLain was second in the 3,000 (11:22.18) and fourth in the 1,500 (5:15.32) in the nine-team meet in Eugene on April 1.
Teammate Marley Petrey was third in the 400 (1:03.09) and second in the 300 hurdles (50.66).
In the field events, Bandon’s Caitlyn Michalek was third in the javelin (94-1) and tied for third in the high jump with Petrey (4-6).
The best finish for Bandon’s boys came from Raistlin Schippert, who was fourth in the 110 hurdles (19.92).