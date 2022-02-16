Coquille girls take share of Sunset Conference title

COQUILLE — Coquille girls basketball coach Marty Stallard often marvels at how far his squad has come since practice started in November.
A pair of convincing wins Wednesday and Friday gave the Red Devils a share of the league title with Bandon and guaranteed a spot in the upcoming Class 2A playoffs.
Coquille and Bandon will play a game Saturday at Reedsport to determine which will be the league’s No. 1 seed for the playoffs, a prize that also comes with a home game for a spot in the state tournament at Pendleton. Bandon might host in the playoffs even if the Tigers fall to Coquille, given their spot at No. 5 in the Class 2A power rankings after this weekend’s games.
The Red Devils pulled away from a dangerous Gold Beach squad to win 51-32 on Wednesday and then topped Toledo 49-26 on Friday to finish league play 9-1 and improve to 16-3 overall.
“From where we started, jeesh,” Stallard said following Wednesday’s win. “These kids worked harder than heck in practice. They’ve put in the hours. They’ve really bought into what we are doing.”
Coquille led 16-11 through one quarter against Gold Beach, but then surged ahead with a combination of transition offense and tough defense.
Trinidy Blanton was the chief beneficiary of the transition offense, routinely racing down the floor to get into good position for shots near the hoop on the way to scoring 15 points.
“I thought Trinidy had her best game yet,” Stallard said.
Holli Vigue also had 15 points and Hailey Combie added 15.
The defense, meanwhile, included slowing dynamic Gold Beach senior Kailina Hamilton.
Hamilton still finished with 12 points, but had to work for all of them, especially after the Red Devils switch its defense to a man-to-man attack with Jaylyn Rayevich and Taylor Kelner taking turns with the duty of guarding Hamilton.
“Taylor did a great job, so did Jaylyn,” Stallard said. “They’ve both gotten better on the defensive end.
“We’ve gotten better everywhere on defense.”
Stallard has never been fond of all the emotions that go with senior night — Combie, Rayevich, Kyndall Leep and Bailey Higgins were recognized for their final regular-season home game.
“I haven’t been that nervous in a long time,” Stallard said. “I wanted these kids to win so bad.”
Vigue, Coquille’s freshman point guard, had a big part in helping make sure those seniors won their home finale.
“Holli is really gifted,” Stallard said. “She’s not selfish.”
Stallard said in all his years coaching girls or boys basketball — spanning three decades — he’s never had a player record a triple double until Vigue did it against Waldport a few weeks back. She almost did it again earlier in the weekend in the second meeting with the Irish, coming up an assist short of the feat.
In Friday’s win against Toledo, Vigue had another big night with 14 points. Combie led the way with 17 and Rayevich hit a pair of 3-pointers to match Kelner with six points.