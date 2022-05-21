EUGENE — For the first time in school history, Coquille is state champion in a girls team sport.
The Red Devils took the Class 2A track and field title at Hayward Field on Friday night, following up their big opening day with a big finish in the pole vault and from team leaders Trinidy Blanton and Hailey Combie to take the crown.
“I’m amazed,” said Blanton. “I’m so glad we pulled this off.
“It’s unreal. I’m so proud of all of us.”
Combie, who has been a part of a number of strong track, volleyball and basketball teams for Coquille, spent time hugging her teammates in celebration.
“I’m a state champion,” she said. “It’s awesome.”
Regis had taken the lead on Coquille early in the day Friday before the Red Devils got a huge boost from pole vaulters Reagan Krantz and Callie Millet.
Krantz finished second in the event and Millet was fourth, giving Coquille 13 points in the team race. When Blanton later finished second in the 200 and Regis didn’t score as well in the 300 hurdles, the Red Devils were able to celebrate.
“This is crazy,” said Coquille coach Kent Rilatos.
“It’s great to get over the hump,” added assistant Jake Cochran. “It was just a total team effort.
“The pole vault was huge.”
In the pole vault, Krantz and Millet both cleared their first two heights — 7 feet, 10 inches and 8-4 —without a miss. Even though Millet was unable to get over 8-10, that guaranteed her fourth place. Krantz got over 8-10 on her first try, which gave her second place. Oakland’s Jolyn Vogel-Hunt won with an eventual winning height of 10-3.
“I’m pretty happy with how we did,” Krantz said, adding that she had to overcome nerves in the event knowing how important it was.
Millet, who also placed fourth in the javelin Thursday, said she was thinking “just focus.”
It worked.
Their points put Coquille in front for good.
Blanton, who had finished seventh in the 100 earlier Friday following her win in the javelin and fourth-place finish in the long jump Thursday, raced to second place in the 200 with a time of 27.18 (Neah-Kah-Nie’s Emma Miller won in 27.04).
Blanton had been the pre-meet favorite in the 200 and expected to do better in the long jump and 100, too.
“All of this makes up for it,” she said as she celebrated with her teammates. “I’d rather our team get first than me get firsts in all my events.”
Combie, meanwhile, followed her fourth-place finish in the discus Thursday with a fifth-place finish in the shot put with a lifetime best mark of 35-3 ½.
“It’s pretty cool,” Combie said of her effort, adding that she knew every place counted. “We were looking at points.”
Coquille got three points in the triple jump from Emelia WIrebaugh, who jumped 32-5 ¼.
Coquille finished with 59 points in the team race. Regis scored 51.
For Rilatos, who took over a struggling program five years ago, the title was the result of a lot of building, including providing the team ice cream once a week as a way to help recruiting.
“At the start, we had 12 kids,” Rilatos said. “Now we have 38.
“We make it fun.”
And, he added, it starts with the lower grades in the elementary school program and the middle school team, giving Coquille a bright future as it moves up to Class 3A next fall.
“I think it’s a good group of girls,” Combie said. “They could do it again next year.”
Bandon’s girls tied for fifth in the team race, capping their meet with a title in the 4x400-meter relay by the team of Holly Hutton, Makenna Vierck and sisters Aunika and Analise Miller. The Tigers finished in 4:36.05.
“That was absolutely amazing,” said Aunika Miller, who earlier joined Hutton on the podium in both the 800 and 1,500. “Our first leg, Makenna, was amazing and Analise was awesome (on the anchor leg).”
Hutton finished her career with a second-place finish in the 1,500 (4:57.17) and third-place effort in the 800 (2:28.08), the latter a disappointing result since she had the top time coming into the race, but the relay left her with a smile at the end of the night.
“I didn’t quite run what I wanted to (in the 800 and 1,500), but it was a good way to end my career,” Hutton said.
Aunika Miller was fifth in the 1,500 (5:16.86) and sixth in the 800 (2:34.40).
Columbia Christian’s Makena Houston ran away from the field in the 1,500, wiinning in 4:46.22, just missing the meet record of Holly Hutton’s older sister Sailor. Houston set a new meet mark in the 3,000 on Thursday when her time of 10:11.99 bettered Sailor Hutton’s old mark.
Bandon’s Makiah Vierck was sixth in the 100 meter hurdles (17.44) and Olivia Thompson was eighth in the 300 hurdles.
Bandon and Salem Academy both finished with 39 points. Third-place Weston-McEwen had 41 and fourth-place Neah-Kah-Nie had 40.
Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson had a fine end to her career, including a medal where she would have least expected it. Nicholson teamed with Hayley Brophy, McKenzie Robinson and Maddi Reynolds to place seventh in the 4x100 relay, the squad finishing in 53.54.
“I am excited for our relay — that was a lot of fun,” Nicholson said.
Nicholson also finished fourth in both the 400 (1:03.07) and 800 (2:29.40), nearly catching Hutton at the end of the latter race.
“I didn’t feel great in the 400,” she said. “Going into the 800, I was nervous, but the second lap felt great.”
The distance runner was thrilled to finish strong.
“It was definitely a good way to end my high school career,” she said. “I’m glad I got to end it at Hayward Field.”
Reynolds was seventh in the 300 hurdles for Myrtle Point (52.67).
Reedsport had one placer in the meet, Natalie Hammond in the 800 meters.