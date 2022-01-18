COQUILLE — The Coquille girls basketball team snapped Bandon’s 25-game Sunset Conference winning streak with a thrilling 44-43 win over the visiting Tigers on Thursday night.
The record books will show the Red Devils won the thriller on a nifty transition basket by Trinidy Blanton in the final 35 seconds after the Tigers had taken the lead with a clutch 3-pointer by Olivia Thompson a few moments earlier.
But both coaches point toward the days leading up to the game as having a big impact on the final result.
“What a great win,” first-year Coquille coach Marty Stallard said. “We’ve come so far it’s unbelievable.
“Where we’re at from where we started is night and day.”
Veteran Bandon coach Jordan Sammons had the opposite take.
“We’ve practiced (poorly) the last couple weeks,” he said. “We haven’t had the intensity we need in practice.
“I just think sometimes we practice or play like, based off of our resume or how we’ve done previously, (thinking) we are going to have success come game day, regardless of how we prepare. In that aspect, we have to get better — our practices as a team have to get better.”
Still, Sammons was quick to give credit to the Red Devils, saying Coquille outplayed his team the first 3 ½ quarters.
“Coquille deserved to win,” he said.
Both teams entered the contest with unbeaten league records and neither had a particularly large lead in a contest that featured outstanding defense both ways leading to numerous turnovers.
A few of those turnovers helped Bandon overcome a four-point deficit late in the game.
The Red Devils led 42-40 when Thompson hit her clutch 3-pointer from the left wing with a little over 40 seconds to go, but Bandon’s lead was short-lived.
The Red Devils hurried up the court, with Holli Vigue throwing a sharp pass to Blanton driving to the hoop, where she converted the game-winner.
“Our best bet is always transition and layins,” Blanton said.
The victory wasn’t secured, though, until Hailey Combie grabbed a rebound off a Bandon miss and the clock ran out.
In the locker room after the contest, Coquille’s players let out a huge cheer.
The Red Devils hadn’t beaten Bandon in their past four tries as the Tigers ran through two straight seasons without a league loss.
“Everyone thought we were going to lose — we were underdogs,” said Combie, one of the seniors in Coquille’s regular rotation who were part of Coquille’s last victory over the Tigers.
“We want to go to state. Nobody (but us) thought we could do it, but we can.”
Coquille improved to 7-2 on the year, but this win was huge, Blanton said.
“This was our best game,” she said. “It’s the best we’ve played as a team.
“We worked together.”
The Red Devils overcame early foul shooting woes — they missed nine of their first 11 from the foul line, including the front end of a one-and-one opportunity — to secure the win.
Vigue, Coquille’s freshman point guard, led the way with 13 points, including making eight of her last 12 free throws.
Blanton added 11 points and Combie had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Taylor Kelner, another freshman, scored eight points, all in the second half and all from outside.
Thompson led the Tigers with 19 points, including a variety of shots inside and a few free throws, and Katelyn Senn added nine points. Makiah Vierck scored seven.
Stallard said the winning basket was the result of constant practice.
“We’ve been working hard on that every day,” he said.
He said the bigger improvement, though, has been on defense.
“We worked really, really hard on defense tonight,” Stallard said. “You win with the defensive part.”
The result was the big win.
“That was so fun,” Blanton said. “I think it will make us better in the long run.
“It sets the bar pretty high for how we should be playing. Now we know how we can play.”
Bandon, meanwhile, will look to bounce back after its first league setback and second loss in a row, to go with one against Marshfield earlier in the week.
“We’ve won 25 straight league games,” Sammons said. “We were going to lose one eventually.”