Coquille’s girls basketball team won its second tournament in four days when the Red Devils beat host Creswell 56-36 in the Bulldogs’ tournament on Wednesday.

Holli Vigue had 16 points, Taylor Kelner 13 and Trinidy Blanton eight in the win over Creswell.



