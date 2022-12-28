Coquille’s girls basketball team won its second tournament in four days when the Red Devils beat host Creswell 56-36 in the Bulldogs’ tournament on Wednesday.
Holli Vigue had 16 points, Taylor Kelner 13 and Trinidy Blanton eight in the win over Creswell.
The Red Devils won their fifth game in a row against two close losses, to Bandon and Central Linn. They have two more preseason games before entering the Far West League schedule, at Monroe on Dec. 28 and Elkton on Jan. 3.
Far West League foes Sutherlin and Lakeview are tied for fifth in the Class 3A coaches poll and are third and fifth in the OSAA power rankings (Coquille is eighth). As part of the league’s north division, the Red Devils will play Sutherlin twice and Lakeview once during league play.
North Bend fell to Oakridge 63-33 in the consolation game of the Creswell tournament. The Bulldogs play Taft on Dec. 28 in the opening round of Newport’s tournament.
COAST VALLEY CANCELATIONS: The winter storm during the week led to Bandon’s big game against Central Linn being postponed last week. The contest has been rescheduled for Jan. 7.
Bandon will face Mapleton on the opening day of the Bandon Dunes Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.
Reedsport’s home game against Monroe was postponed to Dec. 27. Gold Beach got its game in against Lowell, but lost 49-48 at home.
The Panthers play in Salem Academy’s Crusader Classic starting Dec. 28.
POWERS 20, NORTH BEND JV 15: The Cruisers improved to 6-0 on the season with the first of three games against the Bay Area’s two junior varsity programs on Thursday.
Powers hosts Marshfield’s JV team on Dec. 29 and visits the Pirates on Jan. 3 before opening Skyline League play at home against Days Creek on Jan. 6.
COQUILLE 60, SUTHERLIN 35: The Red Devils topped the Bulldogs in the consolation game of Creswell’s tournament, improving to 4-5 on the year.
Hunter Layton and Dean Tucker had 14 points each, Isaac Felton scored 10 and Hayden GeDeros nine for the Red Devils.
NORTH BEND 76, DOUGLAS 69: The Bulldogs, who lost to Creswell 62-28 in the championship game of Creswell’s tournament, bounced back with a home win over Douglas on Friday.
North Bend improved to 6-4 and is now off until the Sky-Em/Skyline crossover Jan. 6-7 at Henley High School.
POWERS 40, NORTH BEND JV 29: The Cruisers got their second win of the season by beating the Bulldogs’ JV2 team at home on Thursday.
Charlie Shorb had 15 points, Tayton Allen 10 and Talon Blanton eight in the win.
Behr Gordon had eight points for North Bend.
Bandon’s girls remained No. 2 in the Class 2A coaches poll, while Marshfield moved into the rankings for the first time this season.
Bandon’s only loss has come at the hands of top-ranked Salem Academy.
Marshfield, which started the season 5-3 and finished third in the Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Tournament hosted by the Pirates, entered the Class 4A poll at No. 7.
The Pirates’ losses have come twice to No. 2 Astoria, which won the Marshfield tournament; No. 4 Madras and Crater, which is 11th in the Class 5A coaches poll.
Gold Beach was ranked second in the Class 2A boys poll.