COOS BAY — Coquille feels it has a chance to place well at the Class 2A girls state track meet later this spring. The Red Devils showed why during the Coos County Meet, when they won the team title for the first time in a number of years.
Host Marshfield took the boys title on a night that saw some standout performances by a number of different athletes in the oldest continuously held annual high school track meet in the state.
Coquille’s girls only won three events Friday night, and one athlete took all three of those titles, but the Red Devils had runners-up in five events and six more third-places while amassing 132 points. North Bend had 112, Bandon 108 and Marshfield 96.
The boys scoring wasn’t nearly so balanced, with Marshfield scoring 190 points, North Bend 153.5, Coquille 65 and Myrtle Point 59.
Coquille’s girls were led by Trinidy Blanton, who had an off night by her standards in two of her three events, but still won all three. The junior took the 200 meters in 27.62 seconds and had a leap of 15 feet, 10 ½ inches to easily win the long jump.
She wasn’t thrilled with either of those events, but after her final long jump, uncorked a new personal best throw of 125-7 to win the javelin, which ended her night on a good note.
“I’m happy I PRed in at least one event,” she said, adding that she is moving closer to her goal of throwing 130 feet.
As for the 200, Blanton said, “I felt I could have finished stronger” and in the long jump added “my steps were really, really off.”
She was a foot short of her personal best in the latter event, but didn’t hit the take-off board squarely on any of her six attempts.
Blanton was more excited about the effort of her team.
“I think every team’s dream is to win the state championship,” she said, adding that Coquille likes its chances to place well with the variety of athletes who could place high if they keep improving.
The team title in the county meet will help.
“Winning helps everybody’s confidence,” Blanton said.
Coquille’s Hailey Combie was second in both the shot put and discus while Callie Millett was second to Blanton in the javelin and Reagan Krantz was second in the pole vault. The Red Devils also finished second in the 4x100 relay behind Bandon after both North Bend and Marshfield were disqualified for passing the baton out of the exchange zone.
Melanie Lambson for Coquille was third in both the 100 and long jump and Emelia Wirebaugh was third in both the triple jump and 400.
Blanton was named outstanding girls thrower of the meet after her big mark in the javelin. The other two outstanding athletes for the girls were Marshfield’s Bailey Wallack, named outstanding runner after winning the 400 and taking second behind Blanton in the 200, and North Bend’s Drew Hood, who was named outstanding jumper following her win in the triple jump and a fourth-place effort in the long jump. Hood also won the 100 hurdles and placed fourth in the shot put.
Hood first tried the shot put in North Bend’s meet against Willamette two days earlier. She only learned she was doing the triple jump for the first time in her life the night before the county meet, but quickly became a fan of the event.
“It’s fun,” Hood said. “It’s my favorite event.”
Her mark in the triple jump of 32-9 was good enough to win by nearly 2 feet and a solid start for a first try. Her long jump of 14-2 also was a personal best.
Bandon’s girls won the most events, including taking both relays. The Tigers also got a win by Holly Hutton in the 800 and one by Dani McLain in the 1,500. Camden Kappa had a 16-inch improvement to win the shot put (32-9) and the Tigers also got wins by sisters Makenna and Makiah Vierck in the high jump and 300 hurdles, respectively.
The other girls winners were Marshfield’s Daphne Scriven in the discus and North Bend’s Keia Morris in the 100, Sara Slade in the 3,000 and Lupita Trujillo in the pole vault.
Marshfield won the boys title with strength in the field events and the distance events on the track, plus depth in many events.
The Pirates had two of the outstanding athletes — Trent Summers and Matthew Allen.
Summers had one of the top marks of the meet when he cleared 15 feet to win the pole vault and was named outstanding jump. Teammate Jonathan Parks and Bandon’s Hunter Angove tied for second by clearing 14 feet and Marshfield’s Danner Wilson got over 13-6 to take fourth in another strong year for vaulting at the meet.
Allen, meanwhile, won the discus, placed second to Myrtle Point’s Mason Detzler in the shot put and was sixth in the javelin to win outstanding thrower honors.
“I feel like I did all right,” Allen said. “I was happy winning the discus but not happy with how I performed.”
His winning throw of 120-5 was nearly 10 feet shorter than his season best, but he said he was happy with new bests in both the shot put and javelin.
Allen said he was pleased with the Pirates’ performance overall.
“I feel like we will do pretty good at districts,” he said, looking ahead to the first of the big meets at the end of the season.
Marshfield also got wins by Jack Waddington in the high jump, Ismael Rodriguez in the 800, Jacob Calvert in the 1,500, Alex Garcia-Silver in the 3,000 and Summers in the 300 hurdles. Garcia-Silver ran away from the field in the longest race, winning in 9:11.60 and finishing nearly a minute and a half ahead of Calvert, the runner-up.
Parks was second in the long jump, Cael Church was second in the 400 and third in the shot put and Aaron Hutchins was third in both the 100 and 200 for Marshfield.
The outstanding boy runner was North Bend’s John Efraimson, who was part of four wins.
The senior standout won the 400 meters and had a season-best time of 22.97 seconds to edge teammate Jason Padgett in the 200. Both Efraimson and Padgett were on North Bend’s winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays, which posted season bests of 44.57 and 4:34.44, respectively.
“I feel really good,” Efraimson said. “I haven’t run four events in a long time. It was hard at the end, but it was fun.”
Though North Bend’s boys weren’t able to keep up with Marshfield in the team race, Efraimson said he likes where the team is headed.
“Our team environment this year is better,” he said. “We’re pumping each other up. I love to see it.”
Padgett had a pair of outstanding marks but came away with no individual wins.
In the 100, he was second to Coquille standout Gunner Yates, who won in 11.31 seconds to 11.49 for Padgett. In the 200, Padgett’s time was 23.13.
North Bend also got a win by Drew Phillips in the long jump. Phillips, also part of both relays, was second in the triple jump.
Bandon’s Trevor Angove had another of the top marks Friday, soaring 44-8 to win the triple jump in his first time in the event this season.
Myrtle Point got a trio of boys wins, by Mason Detzler in the shot put, Andreas Villanueva in the javelin and Jacob Koser in the high hurdles.
All the teams will be back at Marshfield on Saturday for the annual Prefontaine Rotary Invitational.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Coquille 132, North Bend 112, Bandon 108, Marshfield 96, Myrtle Point 43, Powers 6.
Shot Put — 1. Camden Kappa, Ban, 32-9; 2. Hailey Combie, Coq, 31-9 ¼; 3. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 31-4; 4. Drew Hood, NB, 29-10 ½; 5. Hayley Brophy, MP, 27-5; 6. Kaylianna Mazzucchi, NB, 27-3.
Discus — 1. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 108-8; 2. Hailey Combie, Coq, 96-10; 3. Tori Cox, Mar, 96-4; 4. Hannah Folau, Mar, 86-6; 5. Holli Vigue, Coq, 85-1; 6. Kaylianna Mazzuchi, NB, 75-10.
Javelin — 1. Trinidy Blanton, Coq, 125-7; 2. Callie Millett, Coq, 111-11; 3. Katelyn Senn, Ban, 107-1; 4. Kaylianna Mazzucchi, NB, 95-7; 5. Rylinn Clark, Mar, 84-10; 6. Holli Vigue, Coq, 84-3.
High Jump — 1. Makenna Vierck, Ban, 4-10; 2. Tie-Aryana Mill, Mar, and Keira Crawford, Mar, 4-8; 4. Maddi Reynolds, MP, 4-6; 5. Emelia WIrebaugh, Coq, 4-2; 6. Alejandra Medina, MP, 3-10.
Long Jump — 1. Trinidy Blanton, Coq, 15-10 1/2; 2. Alie Clark, Mar, 15-1 ½; 3. Melanie Lambson, Coq, 14-10 ¾; 4. Drew Hood, NB, 14-2; 5. Maddi Reynolds, MP, 14-2; 6. Keira Crawford, Mar, 13-7.
Triple Jump — 1. Drew Hood, NB, 32-9; 2. Alie Clark, Mar, 30-10 ½; 3. Emelia Wirebaugh, Coq, 30-6 ¾; 4. Willow Etienne, Coq, 30-6 ¾; 5. Reagan Krantz, Coq, 30-0; 6. Aryana Mill, Mar, 29-7 ¾.
Pole Vault — 1. Lupita Trujillo, NB, 8-0; 2. Reagan Krantz, Coq, 7-6; 3. Lauren Stallard, Pow, 7-0; 4. Callie Millett, Coq, 6-6.
100 — 1. Keia Morris, NB, 13.35; 2. Charlie Dea, Mar, 13.61; 3. Melanie Lambson, Coq, 13.72; 4. McKenzie Robinson, MP, 13.76; 5. Camden Kappa, Ban, 13.90; 6. Eva Jensen, NB, 14.32.
200 — 1. Trinidy Blanton, Coq, 27.62; 2. Bailey Wallack, Mar, 27.75; 3. Keia Morris, NB, 28.32; 4. Charlie Dea, Mar, 28.50; 5. McKenzie Robinson, MP, 29.38; 6. Sophia Ryan, NB, 31.03.
400 — 1. Bailey Wallack, Mar, 1:03.37; 2. Analise Miller, Ban, 1:06.96; 3. Emelia Wirebaugh, Coq, 1:07.16; 4. Alyrian Covey, Mar, 1:10.51; 5. Ava Thomas, Mar, 1:10.72; 6. Allison Storts, MP, 1:11.26.
800 — 1. Holly Hutton, Ban, 2:29.21; 2. Aunika Miller, Ban, 2:38.55; 3. Clara Messner, NB, 2:43.97; 4. Emma Slade, NB, 2:45.26; 5. Rebekah Nicholson, MP, 3:01.30; 6. Nayeli Trujillo, Coq, 3:25.31.
1,500 — 1. Dani McLain, Ban, 5:28.28; 2. Emma Slade, NB, 5:32.82; 3. Sara Slade, NB, 5:36.06; 4. Cassie Kennon, Ban, 5:56.34; 5. Allison Storts, MP, 5:58.18; 6. Rebekah Nicholson, MP, 5:59.00.
3,000 — 1. Sara Slade, NB, 12:30.94; 2. Rose Hadley, NB, 14:14.73; 3. Taylor Williams, Coq, 15:44.57.
100 High Hurdles — 1. Drew Hood, NB, 18.20; 2. Maddi Reynolds, MP, 18.49; 3. Hayley Brophy, MP, 19.27; 4. Alyssa Creamer, Coq, 19.55; 5. Melanie Lambson, Coq, 20.54; 6. Jenna Willis, Coq, 22.44.
300 Low Hurdles — 1. Makiah Vierck, Ban, 54.11; 2. Maddi Reynolds, MP, 54.81; 3. Cassie Kennon, Ban, 59.01; 4. Katelyn Senn, Ban, 1:00.22; 5. Alyssa Creamer, Coq, 1:00.43; 6. Des Withers, Coq, 1:05.44.
4x100 Relay — 1. Bandon, 55.54; 2. Coquille, 56.03.
4x400 Relay — 1. Bandon, 4:30.84; 2. North Bend, 4:39.00; 3. Coquille, 4:59.07.
BOYS
Team Scores: Marshfield 190, North Bend 153.5, Coquille 65, Myrtle Point 59, Bandon 43.5, Powers.
Shot Put — 1. Mason Detzler, MP, 40-9 ¼; 2. Matthew Allen, Mar, 39-8; 3. Cael Church, Mar, 39-1 ¾; 4. Howard Blanton, MP, 39-0 ¾; 5. Tom Riley, Coq, 37-0 ½; 6. Chance Browning, Mar, 36-4 ½.
Discus — 1. Matthew Allen, Mar, 120-5; 2. Tommy Vigue, Coq, 110-5; 3. Rom Riley, Coq, 109-3; 4. Howard Blanton, MP, 106-7; 5. Mason Detzler, MP, 104-11; 6. Jerico Jones, Coq, 103-5.
Javelin — 1. Andreas Villanueva, MP, 162-5; 2. Keegan Young, NB, 162-2; 3. Henry Hood, NB, 147-4; 4. Chance Browning, Mar, 128-6; 5. Howard Blanton, MP, 128-1; 6. Matthew Allen, Mar, 125-4.
High Jump — 1. Jack Waddington, Mar, 5-10; 2. Brock Willis, Coq, 5-8; 3. Daniel Petrov, Mar, 5-8; 4. Tie-Danner Wilson, Mar, and Jacob Koser, MP, 5-4; 6. Keegan Young, NB, 5-2.
Long Jump — 1. Drew Phillips, NB, 19-7 ½; 2. Jonathon Parks, Mar, 19-5 ½; 3. Jacob Koser, MP, 18-11 ½; 4. Connor Macbeth, NB, 17-9 ½; 5. Jonah Martin, Mar, 17-7 ½; 6. Eli Freitag, Ban, 17-5 ½.
Triple Jump — 1. Trevor Angove, Ban, 44-8; 2. Drew Phillips, NB, 41-4 ½; 3. Jack Waddington, Mar, 39-4 3/4; 4. Andreas Villanueva, MP, 38-10; 5. Danner Wilson, Mar, 37-8; 6. Connor Macbeth, NB, 35-1.
Pole Vault — 1. Trent Summers, Mar, 15-0; 2. Tie-Hunter Angove, Ban, and Jonathon Parks, Mar, 14-0; 4. Danner Wilson, Mar, 13-6; 5. Brody Justice, NB, 13-0; 6. Trenton Parrott, NB, 11-0.
100 — 1. Gunner Yates, Coq, 11.31; 2. Jason Padgett, NB, 11.49; 3. Aaron Hutchins, Mar, 12.00; 4. Elijah Fox, Mar, 12.09; 5. Andreas Villanueva, MP, 12.29; 6. Drake Watts, Coq, 12.33.
200 — 1. John Efraim, NB, 22.97; 2. Jason Padgett, NB, 23.13; 3. Aaron Hutchins, Mar, 23.81; 4. Nathaniel Folsom, NB, 24.27; 5. Jonah Martin, Mar, 25.10; 6. Godfred Amonoo, Coq, 25.20.
400 — 1. John Efraimson, NB, 52.02; 2. Cael Church, Mar, 53.46; 3. Damian Avalos, Ban, 55.49; 4. Nathaniel Folsom, NB, 55.71; 5. Chase Johnston, Mar, 56.28; 6. Andrew Efraimson, NB, 58.14.
800 — 1. Ismael Rodriguez, Mar, 2:03.76; 2. Gavin Schmidt, NB, 2:14.10; 3. Elijah Cellura, Mar, 2:15.14; 4. Braxton, Floyd, Coq, 2:20.75; 5. Ethan Flood, Mar, 2:20.97; 6. Tiago Schrader, NB, 2:31.65.
1,500 — 1. Jacob Calvert, Mar, 4:45.66; 2. Braxton Floyd, Coq, 4:48.44; 3. Tiago Schrader, NB, 4:52.84; 4. Aidin Wilson, NB, 4:56.91; 5. Gavin Stovall, Mar, 4:58.65; 6. Evan Hernandez, NB, 4:59.99.
3,000 — 1. Alex Garcia-Silver, Mar, 9:11.60; 2. Jacob Calvert, Mar, 10:37.05; 3. Aidin Wilson, NB, 10:49.54; 4. Evan Hernanez, NB, 10:50.26; 5. Trace Edwards, MP, 11:37.63; 6. Julian Hernandez, NB, 12:22.38.
110 High Hurdles — 1. Jacob Koser, MP, 19.54; 2. Trenton Parrott, NB, 20.42; 3. Raistlin Schippert, Ban, 22.24.
300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Trent Summers, Mar, 46.70; 2. Trenton Parrott, NB, 47.27; 3. James Lenninger, Coq, 51.44; 4. Jaden Saechao, Ban, 59.79.
4x100 Relay — 1. North Bend, 44.57; 2. Marshfield, 44.98; 3. Coquille, 46.22; 4. Bandon, 48.08.
4x400 Relay — 1. North Bend, 4:34.44; 2. Marshfield, 3:38.81; 3. Bandon, 3:53.69; 4. Coquille, 4:03.99.