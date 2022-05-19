EUGENE — It’s a great thing for Coquille’s Trinidy Blanton that the javelin includes six attempts.
For the second straight year, Blanton came through on her final throw to win a state title — last year it was for Powers — giving Coquille a strong start in its quest for the Class 2A state title.
Blanton was in fourth place going into her final throw, but came up with a heave of 122 feet, 7 inches to prevail in the event.
“I came in really nervous,” Blanton said. “I think that got the best of me in my first throws.
“My last throw, I blocked it all out. I tried really hard to just forget everything.”
Coquille got an added boost when Callie Millet came up with her best throw in the fifth round to move up from seventh place and take fourth in the event.
“I’m kind of disappointed,” Millet conceded, adding that she had hoped to get closer to her personal best.
But her throw of 110-8 briefly moved her into third place before Blanton’s winning toss.
“I’m real glad that I got a good throw in,” Millet said.
She said Blanton’s big final throw was a treat.
“I’m so proud that she got that,” Millet said.
Blanton had similar thoughts for her teammate.
“I’m so happy for her,” the champion said. “I’m glad she’s getting us points.”
The South Coast had four of the eight places. Gold Beach’s Kailina Hamilton was fifth (109-6) and Bandon’s Katelyn Senn eighth (106-5).
Blanton later needed another final attempt, this one in the preliminaries of the long jump, to advance to the final in that event. Then, on her final jump she moved up from seventh place to fourth with a leap of 15-0 3/4, scoring five more points for the Red Devils.
Teammate Melanie Lambson just missed the finals, placing ninth.
Regis, expected to challenge Coquille for the title, got 14 points in the long jump with winner Whitley Stepp and fifth-place finisher Mac Parrish.
The Red Devils had the first-day team lead with 28 point (Regis had 22) after also getting eight points in the discus, where Hailey Combie placed fourth for the third time in her career and Holli Vigue was sixth.
Combie said she was disappointed to not get her personal best, though her throw of 105 feet was good to move up after she entered the finals in seventh place. Vigue, meanwhile, had a new personal best 102-10.
“Holli PRed by 3 feet,” Combie said. “It’s frigging awesome.”
“I’m really glad to get above 100 feet,” Vigue added.
The two were seeded seventh and eighth going into the meet.
“I think we did good,” Combie said. “We were the only team to have two girls in the discus.”
The two were to be back in action Friday in the shot put.
Blanton, meanwhile, was the No. 2 qualifier in the 200 meters and also advanced to the finals in the 100. Coquille also had potentials to score well on the final day in the pole vault and triple jump.
In another Thursday final, Bandon’s Dani McLain was sixth in the 3,000 meters, finishing in 11:19.86. The winner, Makena Houston of Columbia Christian, set a new meet record with her time of 10:11.99.
Bandon’s Makiah Vierck advanced to the finals in the 100 hurdles and teammate Olivia Thompson did the same in the 300 hurdles. Makiah’s sister, Makenna, finished ninth in the high jump.
Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson qualified for the finals in the 400 and teammate Maddi Reynolds moved on in the 300 hurdles.