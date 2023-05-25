EUGENE — Coquille had a pair of champions during a big day in the field events at the Class 3A state track meet at Hayward Field in Eugene on Thursday and took the team lead heading into the final day of the meet.
The Red Devils started the day with 18 points in the javelin, when Callie Millet and Trinidy Blanton finished first and second.
Millet had the three biggest throws in the competition, including a mark of 125 feet, 9 inches on her second attempt that was the winning distance.
Blanton, meanwhile, fouled on her best attempt, her first throw, but moved into second place for good with her second throw (115-5) and improved on it with her final attempt of 116-11. Last year, Blanton won the Class 2A title in the event on her final attempt.
A short time later, Holli Vigue won the discus, with Millet finishing sixth for another 13 points for the Red Devils.
Vigue won with a throw of 125 feet, 9 inches, a personal best and new school record. She led the entire way, though there were a few tense moments when Caitlyn Horrell of Burns uncorked a big throw on her final attempt, which was measured at 123-2.
“It was pretty cool,” said Vigue of her win. “It’s cool I get to compete with Callie. After watching her throw the jav, it really pumped me up.”
VIgue finished just third in the district meet, but got into the state meet as the one wild card for the classification and made the most of her second chance. She felt obligated to do well after she also failed to advance to state in the shot put after struggling in the district meet.
“After messing up in the shot and not making it to state, I felt I had to put my oomph into it for my team,” she said.
Millet, meanwhile, was thrilled with the javelin and satisfied with the discus.
“(The javelin) was really exciting,” she said. “I was really pleased to get a 6-foot PR.”
She added that having Blanton next to her on the award stand was a plus.
“It’s great that we could go first and second,” Millet said. “I would have like to do better in the discus, but I helped our team.”
Millet was barely edged out for fifth by LaPine’s Adahleigh Anderson. Both measured 95 feet, 8 inches, but Anderson was just better in the metric measurement, 29.17 meters to 29.16 for Millet.
It was one of two instances Coquille was barely edged out for a chance for more points Thursday.
Blanton just missed the final in the 100 meters, with a new personal best of 12.99. Sienna Lillebo of Taft edged Blanton for the final spot by a fraction of a second — Lillebo was timed in 12.985 and Blanton in 12.989.
Blanton didn’t cut it so close qualifying for the finals of the 200, finishing seventh overall in 26.97 seconds.
Before and after that race, she had a pair of timely jumps in the long jump that, combined with teammate Melanie Lambson, gave Coquille another 10 points.
Lambson finished third with a jump of 16-2 ¼. Blanton, meanwhile, needed a good jump on her final attempt of the preliminaries to make the finals, moving into seventh place, then moved up two more spots to fifth with her final leap of 16-0 ¼.
Coquille also got a boost in the 800 meters, where Ada Millet placed third in her heat to advance to the final in 2:29.19.
The Red Devils had the first-day lead with 41 points, with Burns a distant second with 19, Oregon Episcopal third with 17 and Nyssa fourth with 14. Coquille will be watching for a second-day surge by OES, Nyssa and Cascade Christian, which got 10 points in the long jump from winner Autumn Murray and will expect big points in the 4x100 relay and in both hurdles races, where Murray and teammate Sierra Samhammer have the top two times.
Coquille, meanwhile, will look for big points in the pole vault from Callie Millet and Reagan Krantz and also could score well in the triple jump with Emelia Wirebaugh.