Cross Country

Coquille’s middle school girls cross country team just missed out on winning the title in the prestigious Stumptown Youth XC Championships, held on Oct. 30 at Western Oregon University.

Coquille finished one point behind Linus Pauling, a Corvallis middle school. Linus Pauling had 106 points, Coquille 107, Scenic (Central Point) 108, Philomath 124 and North Bend 134 among 15 complete teams from around the state.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you ready for the snow and cold?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters