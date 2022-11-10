Coquille’s middle school girls cross country team just missed out on winning the title in the prestigious Stumptown Youth XC Championships, held on Oct. 30 at Western Oregon University.
Coquille finished one point behind Linus Pauling, a Corvallis middle school. Linus Pauling had 106 points, Coquille 107, Scenic (Central Point) 108, Philomath 124 and North Bend 134 among 15 complete teams from around the state.
Coquille was led by Ella Henthorn, who went unbeaten in the Far West League season on the South Coast. Henthorn was seventh in the Stumptown meet, covering the 3,000-meter course in 10 minutes and 55 seconds. Ellery Lincoln of Beaverton Youth Track won the race in 10:36.
North Bend’s Addison Horning, like Henthorn a seventh-grader, was 14th in the race in 11:28.
Other Coquille finishers included Paisley Morrison in 34th (11:56), Avery Johnson in 60th (12:31), Brielle Nelson in 70th (12:45) and Adriana Lucatero in 82nd (12:59).
North Bend’s other runners were Bryleigh Mead in 22nd (11:39), Lauren Wolfe in 58th (12:28), Alize Page in 85th (13:04) and Malia Flitcroft in 116th (13:44).
Myrtle Point’s boys finished third in the Super Champs division. Scenic won with 99 points, followed by Hanby (Gold Hill) with 136 and Myrtle Point with 140.
Myrtle Point’s Cash Miller finished 13th in the race in 10:07. Wyatt Carr of the North Idaho Distance Project won in 9:14.
Myrtle Point’s Eli Nicholson also was in the top 20 in 18th (10:13). The team’s other runners were Ryder Blanton in 79th (11:04), Zane Wheeler in 132nd (11:40), Tyler Martell in 143rd (11:53), Connor Robbins in 160th (12:05), Danner Aasen in 245th (14:14) and Rejji Hawker in 259th (16:54).