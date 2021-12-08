COQUILLE — During the short spring basketball season, Coquille’s girls won just two games.
The Red Devils matched that total over the opening weekend of the new season at the Winter Lake Classic, Coquille’s annual tournament.
Coquille topped Glide and Monroe to take the title.
The wins came with a bunch of newcomers, including coach Marty Stallard, who has a long history of success on the South Coast, especially over most of three decades with Myrtle Point’s girls.
In the opener Friday night, the Red Devils beat Glide 58-35, helped by a staple of Stallard’s best teams — tough defense.
“I think we have a long ways to go,” said Bailey Higgins, one of the team’s veterans. “I think overall, it was really good.”
Higgins, a senior playing post for the first time, had 10 points for the Red Devils. Freshman Holli Vigue led the way with 14 points and junior Trinidy Blanton, who joined Coquille this year from Powers, scored 12 points.
Stallard rotated 10 players in the game often, all getting time in all four quarters, and four of them were fellow freshmen teammates of Vigue.
“We’re a young team,” Higgins said. “I think it’s good that we have a lot of underclassmen we can play and rotate.”
Freshman post Kylee Coyle had eight points and freshman wing Jenna Willis added four. Jaylyn Rayevich, another of the seniors, had five points, including a 3-pointer.
Stallard saw highs and lows in the game — the lows including a few defensive lapses and woeful shooting at times, especially from the foul line where Coquille went 7-for-21. But overall, he, too was pleased.
“We’ve got a whole lot of upside,” he said. “When we get going, we’re going to be pretty good.
“They’re going to get better and better every day we practice.”
Coquille followed Friday’s win with a 37-34 victory over Monroe when the Red Devils overcame a halftime deficit against the Dragons. Blanton scored 16 points, Vigue nine and Higgins six in the championship game.
Coquille again had a tough time shooting, especially against Monroe’s zone defense.
“We haven’t worked much on zone offense,” Stallard said. “What I like is we are playing hard.”
Stallard last coached Marshfield’s boys back in the 2019-20 season and said he’s enjoying his time back on the bench.
“I am (having fun),” he said. “It’s a good group of kids.”
The players, meanwhile, are adjusting to Stallard’s style.
“Working hard in practice is really paying off,” Higgins said. “Marty is a very serious coach and he doesn’t let anything slide. I think that’s good for us.
“I’m glad he stepped in. He’s a good coach. We’re lucky to have him.”