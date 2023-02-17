The Coquille girls basketball team came into the season with a bunch of freshmen and sophomores playing key roles in a new league and classification after the school moved up to Class 3A.
The Red Devils will finish the season in the playoffs after edging Cascade Christian 40-35 in the Far West League playoffs on Tuesday.
“I’m super stoked,” said Trinidy Blanton, the team’s lone senior, after Tuesday’s win. “For having a young team, I’m super excited for them.”
Coquille finished second in the league’s north division and got to host the Challengers, the third team in the south, for the guaranteed playoff berth. Coquille visited south division champion Lakeview on Thursday (results were not available) in the second round of the playoffs, the winner of that likely playing at Sutherlin on Saturday for the league’s top seed, but regardless of those results knew they were headed to the postseason.
The Red Devils will spend the next few days closely watching the Class 3A power rankings. After Tuesday’s win they were 12th, but could slip down to 13th or 14th, in which case they would host a game in the first round of the playoffs Tuesday, needing to win both that contest and another on the road Friday to advance to the state tournament. If they finish in the top 12, they will be on the road for a single game with the winner advancing to the tournament. Brackets will be announced after the final league playoffs are completed Saturday night.
Coquille extended its season with solid defense and a few big plays down the stretch in the win over Cascade Christian.
“We came through in the clutch at the end,” Coquille coach Marty Stallard said.
Holli Vigue, who missed much of the first half in four trouble, hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer in the final three minutes and Blanton added a floater in the lane and later two clinching free throws.
Blanton finished with 12 points, while Lexi Lucatero added nine and Vigue eight, but Stallard said aside from the key plays late, the bigger reason for the team’s success was its defense.
“We played good defense,” he said. “That’s how we won.”
It’s also how Coquille won a key game against Douglas last week that clinched the home game in the league playoffs.
And a big key to the defense is always effort.
“The key was wanting it,” Blanton said. “That’s what pulled us through — how bad we wanted it.”
“At this time of the year, we’ve got to want it,” he said.
The Red Devils improved to 19-7 on the season, including winning seven of their past eight games. The loss in that stretch was at north division champion Sutherlin in a game Coquille led in the fourth quarter.
Coquille suffered close losses to three of the top teams in Class 2A — Bandon, Central Linn and Monroe — in the preseason and also have a close loss at Brookings-Harbor and two losses to Sutherlin and one to Lakeview in league play.
But the team has gotten better along the way.
“We had a lot of hard and long practices to get where we are,” Blanton said. “I’m glad they are paying off.”
Jordynn Jones scored 16 points to lead Cascade Christian, which saw its season end with the loss.