coquille cascade christian Coquille's Trinidy Blanton shoots one of her clinching free throws in the final minute against Cascade Christian on T.JPG

Coquille Cascade Christian Coquille's Trinidy Blanton shoots one of her clinching free throws in the final minute against Cascade Christian on Tuesday.

The Coquille girls basketball team came into the season with a bunch of freshmen and sophomores playing key roles in a new league and classification after the school moved up to Class 3A.

The Red Devils will finish the season in the playoffs after edging Cascade Christian 40-35 in the Far West League playoffs on Tuesday.



