Coquille clinched a share of the Sunset Conference volleyball title when the Red Devils outlasted visiting Myrtle Point in five sets Tuesday. It was the 10th league win with no losses for the Red Devils and seventh in a span of 13 days following a three-week break due to COVID-19 issues with the school.
After the win, Coquille was two games up on second-place Reedsport (9-2) in the loss column heading into a match against the Brave in Reedsport on Wednesday and a match at Bandon on Thursday (results were not available by press time). Wins in either of those matches would clinch the league title and a home match in the Class 2A playoffs for the Red Devils.
Myrtle Point, meanwhile, was fourth in the league standings and headed for the league playoffs, which would start with a match at third-place Toledo on Monday, with the winner traveling to Reedsport on Tuesday for the league’s second berth to the playoffs.
BRAVE CLINCH SECOND: Reedsport wrapped up at least second in the standings and home court in the league playoffs by sweeping host Gold Beach 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 on Tuesday.
The Brave had won five straight league matches heading into the contest with Coquille and would need to beat Coquille and have the Red Devils lose to Bandon to share the title.
SKY-EM BATTLE: Marshfield swept host Elmira on Tuesday keeping alive the possibility of a shared title in the Sky-Em League, something four teams were still in contention for heading into the final night of the league season Thursday.
The Pirates beat the Falcons 25-19, 25-15, 25-15 to improve to 6-3 in league play heading into Thursday's finale at Junction.
The Tigers also were 6-3 after knocking Siuslaw out of a tie for first place with a come-from-behind 15-25, 16-25, 25-14, 25-23, 15-9 win over the Vikings, who also finished the night at 6-3.
Cottage Grove secured at least a share of the league title by beating Marist Catholic 25-15, 25-14, 25-18. The Lions, who improved to 7-2, host Siuslaw on Thursday.
A win by the Vikings would mean a three-way tie between Cottage Grove, Siuslaw and the winner of the Marshfield-Junction City match. All four teams are in the top 14 in the OSAA rankings for Class 4A and at least guaranteed a spot in the play-in round if not directly into the final 16-team playoff bracket.
In Marshfield’s win over Elmira, Tatum Montiel led the offense with 11 kills, while Kate Miles had five aces, Paige MacDuff four and Liz Bonner three. Ava Ainsworth had 11 assists and Gracie Peach nine.