The Coquille boys basketball team opened Far West League play with a home win over Sutherlin, beating the Bulldogs 67-52 on Friday night.
Coquille took a 48-44 lead to the fourth and pulled away for the victory, hitting five of seven free throws in the final quarter and getting big 3-pointers from both Hayden GeDeros and Gardner Scolari.
Dean Tucker led the Red Devils with 18 points, while Scolari had 14, GeDeros 12, Peyton Leep nine and Hunter Layton eight.
The Red Devils were at South Umpqua on Monday night (results were not available by press time) and host Douglas on Wednesday. They also visit Glide on Friday as part of a three-game week — something that will happen four times in the busy league schedule.
TIGERS SPLIT: Bandon split a pair of games in the Valley Coast Conference, falling at Oakland 47-35 on Friday night and bouncing back to beat Central Linn at home 62-56.
“Central Linn is a good team and we found a way not to lose the game,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “I’m proud of how the boys played and how they played together.”
Carter Brown had 21 points and Owen Brown added 17, including a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter to help the Tigers overcome a two-point halftime deficit.
Dylan Kamph scored Bandon’s first five points to help the team to a good start, Eli Freitag finished with 11 points and Will Panagaskis also hit a couple of big free throws to help the Tigers stay in front.
On Friday, the Tigers trailed 23-20 at the half, but hurt themselves with a number of turnovers in the third quarter and couldn’t recover, Quattrocchi said.
Owen Brown had 14 points to lead the Tigers.
“Oakland is a tough place to play,” Quattrocchi said.
Bandon is at Gold Beach on Tuesday, hosts Reedsport on Thursday and visits East Linn Christian on Saturday.
East Linn Christian and Oakland are two of the three remaining unbeaten teams in league play. The third is Gold Beach, which beat Illinois Valley 79-61 on Friday and also hosts Oakland on Thursday this week and Toledo on Saturday in addition to its game against the Tigers on Tuesday.
MONROE 29, REEDSPORT 26: The Brave had a great defensive effort but couldn’t come up with enough offense to beat the visiting Dragons on Saturday.
“It’s the best game we’ve played all year,” coach Dan Kenagy said. “We just need to get over the hump in these close games.”
Reedsport held Monroe to just four points in the second half.
Alex Dukovich had nine points for Reedsport and Jay B Noel and Jaden Morgan added six each.
The Brave fell to Waldport on Friday 44-38.
Reedsport hosts Illinois Valley on Tuesday and also is at Central Linn on Saturday.
SKY-EM/SKYLINE CROSSOVER: Marshfield won both its games in the annual crossover tournament over the weekend in Klamath Falls, while North Bend came up short in its two contest.
Marshfield beat Klamath Union 53-47 on Friday and Phoenix 56-41 on Saturday.
North Bend, meanwhile, fell to Mazama 59-45 on Friday and Klamath Union 53-48 on Saturday.
Marshfield, now 8-6 overall, visits Madras on Saturday and plays its Sky-Em League opener against Junction City at home on Jan. 17.
North Bend, which is 6-6, is off until its league opener Jan. 17 at Marist Catholic.
BOBCATS TAKE TWO: Myrtle Point got off to a 2-0 start in the Skyline League, winning at Yoncalla on Friday and beating North Douglas on Saturday.
The Bobcats topped the Eagles 77-33 and came back to beat the Warriors 62-52.
Myrtle Point now has won four in a row going into games at Pacific on Tuesday and at home against Umpqua Valley Christian on Friday.
POWERS SPLITS: The Cruisers split their first two games in the Skyline League season, falling to Days Creek 61-27 on Friday, but bouncing back to beat Riddle 52-46 on Saturday.
Charlie Shorb had nine points to lead the way in the loss to the Wolves. Tayton Allen had 15 points and Shorb and Braden Bushnell 10 each in the win over the Irish.
Powers is at Camas Valley on Tuesday and hosts New Hope on Friday.
PACIFIC DROPS TWO: Pacific came up just short against Yoncalla on Saturday, one night after falling to North Douglas in the Pirates’ Skyline League opener.
North Douglas pounded the Pirates 84-16, but Pacific bounced back with a strong effort against Yoncalla, ultimately falling 48-44.
Tucker Long had 19 points and Logan Knapp 16 for Pacific against Yoncalla. Ashton Hardy had 23 for the Eagles.
GIRLS
SKY-EM/SKYLINE CROSSOVER: Marshfield picked up a pair of wins and North Bend fell twice in the crossover at Marist High School in Eugene.
Marshfield beat Klamath Union 53-44 on Friday and edged Henley 41-37 on Saturday. The Pirates were fourth and Henley fifth in the most recent coaches poll.
North Bend, meanwhile, fell to Phoenix 44-19 on Friday and Mazama 43-16 on Saturday
Marshfield, now 10-4, is off until hosting Junction City to open league play on Jan. 17. North Bend, 5-9, was home for a nonleague game against Douglas on Monday (results were not available) and is at Marist Catholic on Jan. 17 to open league play.
CENTRAL LINN 30, BANDON 23: The Tigers lost a showdown against another of the top teams in Class 2A at home Saturday, when the Cobras won the game that had earlier been postponed due to an ice storm.
Central Linn was No. 2 and Bandon No. 3 in the most recent coaches poll. The Cobras managed to stymie the Tigers for the big road win in their lone league matchup — they are in different divisions in the Valley Coast Conference.
Central Linn improved to 11-1 overall and Bandon is 10-3. Both teams have lost to top-ranked Salem Academy and the Tigers also fell to North Douglas.
Bandon was coming off a 45-33 win at Oakland a night earlier.
The Tigers are at Gold Beach on Tuesday, host Reedsport on Thursday and visit East Linn Christian on Saturday.
CRUISERS WIN TWO: Powers kept its unbeaten season start going with a pair of wins in Skyline League play over the weekend.
The Cruisers beat Days Creek 52-33 on Friday and topped Riddle 48-13 on Saturday.
In the win over Days Creek, Lauren Stallard had 20 points, KaiLey Jo Swenson 13, Skylar Thompson eight and Gracie Gregorio seven.
Against Riddle, Swanson had 14 points, Thompson 13 and Stallard 11.
Powers visits Camas Valley on Tuesday and hosts New Hope on Friday.
BOBCATS SPLIT: Myrtle Point split its opening games, topping Yoncalla 44-18 and falling to North Douglas 62-33. The Warriors were No. 3 in this week’s Class 1A coaches poll.
The Bobcats, now 7-6, are at Pacific on Tuesday and host Umpqua Valley Christian on Friday.
SUTHERLIN 68, COQUILLE 37: The visiting Bulldogs, ranked second in the Class 3A coaches poll, pulled away from the No. 10 Red Devils in the second half to open the Far West League season with a win.
Coquille has a busy week this week with games at South Umpqua on Monday (results were not available), at home against Douglas on Wednesday and at Glide on Friday.
PACIFIC LOSES TWICE: Pacific fell in its first two Skyline League games, losing at North Douglas 60-10 on Friday and at home to Yoncalla 46-23 on Saturday.
The Pirates, now 5-7, are home for both games this week, against Myrtle Point on Tuesday and Riddle on Friday.
REEDSPORT COMES UP SHORT: Reedsport’s squad had one of its best offensive games of the season, but fell to visiting Monroe 49-25 on Saturday.
The Brave also lost at Waldport 38-16 on Friday and are now 0-9 on the year heading into this week’s three games, at home against Illinois Valley on Tuesday and at Bandon and Central Linn on Thursday and Saturday.